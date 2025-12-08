Disclaimer: Major Spoilers Ahead For Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture after the critically and commercially successful military action film Uri: The Surgical Strike, is now playing in theaters. The explosive spy-action thriller has earned rave reviews from critics and viewers, currently holding a strong IMDb rating of 8.1/10.

The film’s final scene also confirms that a sequel to Dhurandhar will release on March 19, 2026. With only a few months left for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theaters, some fans have made a keen observation about Ranveer Singh’s character. As viewers know, he appears as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazar, but the final scene reveals his real name – Jaskirat Singh Rangi. A circulating fan theory about his true identity raises interesting questions, and based on it, we explore whether it might hint at the possibility of his character’s death in Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar Fan Theory About Ranveer Singh’s Character – Uri: The Surgical Strike Connection

Recently, fans pointed out an intriguing detail that appears to link Dhurandhar to the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. In one of the latter’s emotionally impactful scenes, Kirti Kulhari’s character, Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur, tells Vicky Kaushal’s character that her husband’s name was Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Army officer who was killed in an ambush. This has led to a compelling question: Is it merely a coincidence that Ranveer Singh’s character in Dhurandhar shares the exact same name?

Some fans might believe this could indicate a deliberate connection between Dhurandhar and Uri: The Surgical Strike, suggesting that Ranveer Singh’s character may have already been introduced in the 2019 film as part of a potential “spy universe” planned by the makers. Others may argue it might simply be a naming coincidence, especially since Hamza, later revealed as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, is shown as a death-row convict in Dhurandhar, a stark contrast to the martyred Army officer referenced in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Will Ranveer Singh’s Character Die In Dhurandhar 2?

If the above fan theory that Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar is the same person mentioned in Uri: The Surgical Strike holds any weight, it opens up several possibilities regarding his fate in the sequel. Based on the film’s interpreted timeline, which appears to span events from the 1999 Kandahar hijacking to sometime after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the future of Ranveer Singh’s character could unfold in different ways.

(1) One scenario is that Jaskirat Singh Rangi completes his next mission, eliminating his new target, Bade Sahab, a criminal mastermind, but dies in the aftermath of the operation. (2) Another possibility is that after finishing the mission, he returns to India, formally joins the Army, and is later killed in an ambush, aligning with the reference made in Uri: The Surgical Strike. (3) A third interpretation is that he continues to operate deep inside enemy territory, carrying out covert missions unknown even to his family, keeping his whereabouts shrouded in secrecy.

Whether Ranveer Singh’s character is genuinely connected to the man mentioned in the 2019 film and whether he survives the events of the sequel is something only Dhurandhar 2 can hopefully answer. Until then, all we can do is wait and watch how the story unfolds.

Dhurandhar – Story & Cast

The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), and sends him as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. The star-studded film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

