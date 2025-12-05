Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has finally arrived in theatres, and the buzz around the film has doubled after the first shows. For weeks, fans had been hearing whispers that the story was larger than a single film, and now those talks have turned out to be true. The film’s ending makes it clear that the journey does not stop here. This means makers have planned a second chapter to continue the story.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Confirmed

The film concludes with a clear announcement that the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. The date falls in the Eid period, which is known to be a strong festival window for big films.

But unlike the first part, the sequel will not enjoy a solo run. It will clash with major releases. One is Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi. Another is Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

Dhurandhar Expands Into A Two-Part Saga

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has opened to strong reactions, with many praising its scale and intense storytelling. The film runs for 3 hours and 32 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever released.

Reports earlier suggested that Dhar had shot more than seven hours of important footage, and every sequence played a role in the story. This made it challenging to fit everything into one movie, which led the team to turn Dhurandhar into a two-part project.

The post-credit scene confirms that the next part will continue directly from where the first ends. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is set around real incidents like the IC 814 hijacking of 1999 and the 2001 Parliament attack. Ranveer Singh returns to the big screen after more than two years and has been praised for his performance. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Dhurandhar Below:

