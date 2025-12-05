Dhurandhar X Reviews Are Out
Dhurandhar has finally arrived in theatres, and viewers were quick to jump onto X to share what they felt about Ranveer Singh’s latest action drama. The film promised heavy action, patriotic elements and big performances, and the reactions show both excitement and disappointment in equal measure.

What Are Netizens Saying About Dhurandhar?

One viewer shared that Dhurandhar is “a complete masterpiece,” saying the film starts with gritty action, builds well through the interval and never feels boring. She added that the second half is packed with intense nonstop action, calling it a must-watch.

Another person, who watched the first-day first-show in Australia, posted a very positive review. The user described the film as a “powerful, action-packed theatrical experience”. He also praised Ranveer Singh for one of his most emotional and gritty performances. Additionally, he also highlighted Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan for delivering strong roles. Overall, according to the user, the movie is a superhit out-of-the-world must-watch theatrical experience.

A different viewer had a more balanced take. He felt that the first half was “average” and wrote, “With a runtime of 2 hours, the first half itself feels like a movie. The proceedings are largely uninteresting & generic. Set pieces are fantastic though, with insane levels of detailing. Music & visuals are also good. Performances are 🔥.”

Another moviegoer enjoyed the commercial appeal and rated it four stars. He wrote, “Pure Paisa Vasool! Ranveer Singh is on absolute fire, BGM hits HARD, action is wild, and the storyline keeps you hooked till the end. A full-on mass entertainer—don’t miss it! Tsunami is officially on the way.”

Not everyone enjoyed the film. One user said Dhurandhar was “a borefest,” calling it long, stretched and a complete test of patience.

Check Out More Netizens’ Reactions Below:

Overall Verdict

From the early reactions, Dhurandhar has received a mix of strong praise and sharp criticism. The action, background score and performances, especially Ranveer Singh’s, are being widely appreciated. However, the pacing and length of the film seem to be common complaints.

Check Out The Trailer Of Dhurandhar Below:

