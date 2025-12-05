Dhurandhar has finally arrived in theatres, and viewers were quick to jump onto X to share what they felt about Ranveer Singh’s latest action drama. The film promised heavy action, patriotic elements and big performances, and the reactions show both excitement and disappointment in equal measure.

What Are Netizens Saying About Dhurandhar?

One viewer shared that Dhurandhar is “a complete masterpiece,” saying the film starts with gritty action, builds well through the interval and never feels boring. She added that the second half is packed with intense nonstop action, calling it a must-watch.

#Dhurandhar is a masterpiece ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.

1st half start off with gritty action with songs. Interval has a cliff hanger overall a grippy thriller. Didn’t feel bored even for a minute. 2nd half is intense non stop action Must watch. Ps- hanumankind and diljeet rap maann 🙏… — Srikant (@CommiekillerI) December 5, 2025

Another person, who watched the first-day first-show in Australia, posted a very positive review. The user described the film as a “powerful, action-packed theatrical experience”. He also praised Ranveer Singh for one of his most emotional and gritty performances. Additionally, he also highlighted Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan for delivering strong roles. Overall, according to the user, the movie is a superhit out-of-the-world must-watch theatrical experience.

#DhurandharReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Watched FDFS in Australia #ThreeWordReview POWERFUL ACTION-PACKED THEATRICAL

🥂🍻🥂🍻🥂🍻 #Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard.

🍺🍾🍺🍾🍺🍾🍺#RanveerSingh delivers one of his most emotional gritful performances… pic.twitter.com/EyoWk1SjBw — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) December 5, 2025

A different viewer had a more balanced take. He felt that the first half was “average” and wrote, “With a runtime of 2 hours, the first half itself feels like a movie. The proceedings are largely uninteresting & generic. Set pieces are fantastic though, with insane levels of detailing. Music & visuals are also good. Performances are 🔥.”

#Dhurandhar – AVERAGE FIRST HALF. With a runtime of 2 hours, the first half itself feels like a movie. The proceedings are largely uninteresting & generic. Set pieces are fantastic though, with insane levels of detailing. Music & visuals are also good. Performances are 🔥 — Dragon 🐉 (@_god_of_war_24) December 5, 2025

Another moviegoer enjoyed the commercial appeal and rated it four stars. He wrote, “Pure Paisa Vasool! Ranveer Singh is on absolute fire, BGM hits HARD, action is wild, and the storyline keeps you hooked till the end. A full-on mass entertainer—don’t miss it! Tsunami is officially on the way.”

#DhurandharReview – ⭐4/5 !! Pure Paisa Vasool! Ranveer Singh is on absolute fire, BGM hits HARD, action is wild, and the storyline keeps you hooked till the end. A full-on mass entertainer—don’t miss it! Tsunami is officially on the way . #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/PKpJfEdDnL — Aayesha Shukla (@ShuklaAayesha) December 5, 2025

Not everyone enjoyed the film. One user said Dhurandhar was “a borefest,” calling it long, stretched and a complete test of patience.

Watched #Dhurandhar — what a borefest it was! The movie was a true test of patience. It was stretched, long, and boring. I wasted my money and four hours of my time on this crap movie. — ramesh (@rameshdash2500) December 5, 2025

Check Out More Netizens’ Reactions Below:

Review: DHAMAKEDAR 🔥

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐ / 5 Ranveer Singh phenomenal, BGM & action zabardast, climax shocker, suspense solid, acting top tier 💯.

first half thodi lengthy, but overall paisa wasool — must watch! 🎬#Dhurandhar #DhurandharReview #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/SmjGyZ1cEi — Viral Kohli (@jabraViratFan) December 5, 2025

#Dhurandhar The man in Bollywood who was considered nothing more than a nepo kid..I feel that if anyone can take this entertainment industry towards the path of success in the future..then that person is Akshay Khanna @AdityaDharFilms

you just killed it man

4.5/5#AkshayeKhanna pic.twitter.com/4zYb5AbHkR — Rajesh Bishnoi (@bishnoi_endless) December 5, 2025

#Dhurandhar [#ABRatings – 3.25/5] – Decent First half which majorly introduces characters and sets phase & Followed by Fairly better second half which focus on conflicts✌️

– First 30 Mins & towards Climax was the highlights💥

– RanveerSingh Shined well with his performance &… pic.twitter.com/Rl01QcZvvS — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 5, 2025

Overall Verdict

From the early reactions, Dhurandhar has received a mix of strong praise and sharp criticism. The action, background score and performances, especially Ranveer Singh’s, are being widely appreciated. However, the pacing and length of the film seem to be common complaints.

Check Out The Trailer Of Dhurandhar Below:

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Saiyaara Duo Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Rule IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars Of 2025 – Check Out The Full List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News