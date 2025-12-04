Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, is just a day away from hitting big screens. It’s one of the biggest films of Bollywood this year, and expectations are really high. After the teaser, the film managed to build solid hype for itself, but shockingly, it has been clearly missing in advance booking trends. Still, it is all set to emerge as Ranveer’s biggest post-COVID opener at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Backed by good promotional assets

The first look/teaser of the spy action thriller was released four months ago, and it quickly stormed the internet. Featuring intriguing looks of all actors, especially Ranveer, the first promo received a unanimously positive response, taking the hype to the next level. Even the rap song by Hanumankind became a chartbuster.

Although the trailer was quite lengthy, it received a good response. However, it did face some criticism for downplaying Ranveer’s character and featuring too much gore. Overall, the promotional assets managed to create a good impression for Dhurandhar in the pre-release stage.

Fatigue of the India-Pakistan conflict and spy movies

As mentioned above, the makers played well with the promotional content, but there’s some fatigue surrounding Dhurandhar’s concept. Based on the teaser and trailer, it’s clear that the film has a backdrop of the India-Pakistan conflict. Over the years, several films have been made about this conflict, and by now, it’s clear that the audience is growing tired of it. Even Tiger 3 received criticism for the same reason, and it underperformed as a result.

Also, spy movies are facing fatigue among the Indian audience, and there’s a lack of urgency. Even the genre is niche and doesn’t cater to a broader audience. These factors could be the reason behind underwhelming pre-sales.

Tere Ishk Mein’s surprise run poses a challenge

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has exceeded expectations with its strong run at the Indian box office. Even on weekdays, it is doing impressive business. Due to this, exhibitors have reportedly denied one-sided showcasing to Dhurandhar, and Tere Ishk Mein will likely enter its second week with a good show count.

As a result, Dhurandhar won’t be getting a massive show count, which was expected considering it’s a big-ticket release. Apart from the show count, Tere Ishk Mein is likely to impact the footfall of the Ranveer Singh starrer, especially in the initial days.

Day 1 box office collection prediction of Dhurandhar

Overall, despite having good promotional assets, Dhurandhar has some issues to deal with, which restrict its opening-day potential. Initially, it looked like a comfortable 30 crore+ opener, but now it is aiming for a day 1 collection of 15-18 crore net at the Indian box office, which is very underwhelming. Still, it’ll register the biggest post-COVID opening for Ranveer Singh, overtaking 83 (12.64 crores).

