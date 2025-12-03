Now You Can See: Now You Don’t crossed its first significant mark at the domestic box office after eighteen days. The heist movie is chasing the domestic haul of an action comedy of 2025. It has surpassed films like Regretting You and Mickey 17 at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been directed by Ruben Fleischer from the screenplay by Michael Lesslie, based on a story by Eric Warren Singer and Lesslie. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but is facing steep competition from the newcomers. The cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t at the domestic box office

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $476k at the box office in North America on Monday. It has dropped by 61.5% from last Monday. After eighteen days, the heist action movie has reached a cumulative domestic box office total of $50.07 million.

Set to beat Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun

For the record, Now You See Me 3 surpassed Mickey 17 and Regretting You at the box office in North America. The heist action thriller is now on track to beat the domestic haul of The Naked Gun. It is an action comedy parody film by Akiva Schaffer featuring Liam Neeson in the lead role. Neeson’s film collected $52.6 million at the domestic box office. Now You See Me 3 is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Naked Gun.

More about its box office performance

Now You See Me 3 is way ahead of the global haul of The Naked Gun. The Jesse Eisenberg-starrer collected $187.37 million worldwide, which is over $85 million more than the $102.1 million global haul of The Naked Gun. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released in the theaters on November 14.

Box office summary

North America – $50.1 million

International – $137.3 million

Worldwide – $187.4 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Ahead Of 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News