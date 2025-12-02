Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is edging closer to hitting the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is still far from catching up with its predecessors. In the meantime, the 2025 sequel is on track to beat a crime drama with an ensemble cast led by Al Pacino and Robert de Niro. Scroll below for the deets.

Jesse Eisenberg-led heist film is the third installment in this popular franchise. The cast includes Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman from the previous two movies, with Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike joining them in this threequel.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t at the worldwide box office

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t performs well at the box office amid the pressure from Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good’s arrivals. It collected $6.9 million on its third three-day weekend despite losing 311 screens. It declined by 22.9% only from the last non-holiday-boosted weekend. It landed at #3 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend, with a domestic total of $49.6 million.

Internationally, it is performing much better, collecting 73.5% of the total global collection, and that is $137.3 million after its 3rd weekend. Adding the overseas and the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $186.9 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The film is now chasing the $200 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $49.6 million

International – $137.3 million

Worldwide – $186.9 million

Set to beat Al Pacino-starrer Heat’s global haul

Michael Mann’s Heat, starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, is regarded as one of the influential crime dramas ever. It features an ensemble cast with Al and Robert in central roles and Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, and Val Kilmer in supporting roles. The 1995 crime drama collected $187.4 million in its global lifetime. According to reports, a sequel to this epic crime drama is in development.

Meanwhile, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is less than $1 million away from surpassing this epic crime thriller, which boasts an outstanding cast. It is an honor for the Jesse Eisenberg-led film to beat Heat at the worldwide box office.

What is Now You See Me 3 about?

The Four Horsemen return for another high-stakes illusion, this time forced into a dangerous heist by a mysterious tech mastermind who wants them to steal a powerful device. As they’re pushed into a global game of deception, the magicians must outsmart their enemies, expose the real villain, and pull off their most impossible trick yet to clear their names. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

