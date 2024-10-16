During his over five-decade-long career, Al Pacino has seen critical acclaim and commercial success, accumulating a massive net worth.

Al Pacino needs no introduction. The actor is counted among the finest talents of Hollywood. Pacino has been a part of the film industry for more than five decades and has consistently given performances that a generation remembers.

Along with critical acclaim, the actor also saw commercial success, accumulating significant wealth from his acting career and other ventures. Let’s look at Al Pacino’s net worth to understand how rich the actor is.

Al Pacino’s Net Worth

As per a report by Yahoo Finance, Al Pacino has a net worth of $120 million. The actor earned a considerable chunk of this amount through salaries from his acting assignments. However, things were not as sunny for the actor in the beginning. Born in 1940 in Harlem, Pacino faced financial struggles early in his career.

He dropped out of school and worked small jobs, like being a janitor and busboy, to support himself while acting in small theater productions. His big break came in the late 1960s when he starred in the play The Indian Wants the Bronx. This role got the attention of manager Martin Bergman, who helped boost Pacino’s career in movies.

Pacino’s earnings grew significantly with his role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972), for which he earned $35,000 (equivalent to $215,000 today). For The Godfather Part II (1974), his salary jumped to $500,000, plus 10% of the movie’s profits, which earned him millions more. For The Godfather Part III, he wanted $7 million and a share of the profits, but he eventually agreed to get $5 million.

By the 1990s, Pacino earned over $10 million for each movie. He made $6 million for Carlito’s Way (1993). His highest paycheck came from The Irishman (2019), where he, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci each earned $20 million. Pacino also has a deal with HBO that pays him $10 million for any feature film he stars in for the network.

Al Pacino Went Broke at a Point in His Life

While multiple sources have quoted Al Pacino’s fortune as $120 million, the website Celebrity Net Worth estimates it at only $40 million. Experts have cited that Pacino recklessly lived a luxurious life in the 1990s, which affected his wealth.

The actor reportedly spent $400k monthly as living expenses in the ’90s. He additionally spent $400k every year on landscaping. In the 2000s, the actor’s accounts were managed by a corrupt accountant, who was eventually arrested. The mismanagement of funds and Pacino’s monthly expenses broke him in 2011. In his memoir Sonny Boy, the actor recalled that he started accepting film offers with substandard scripts to earn money. Well, Pacino eventually bounced back and once again started doing quality work.

