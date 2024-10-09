Al Pacino grabbed headlines last year when it was reported that he had welcomed a child at 83 with Noor Alfallah, who was 30 then. The couple dated for a while after the birth of their son, Roman; however, he recently confirmed that he is single again.

The legendary actor’s representative also told the media that he continues to be friends with his baby’s mother, but they are not in a relationship anymore. So, who is Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend? Here are some facts you should know about Noor Alfallah.

Noor Alfallah is a Producer

Alfallah is a film producer by profession. She graduated from the Cinematic School of Arts at the University of Southern California and earned a master’s in Film/TV Producing from the University of California, Los Angeles. She started her career by producing a TV short named Brosa Nostra in 2018 before working on the short film La Petite Mort in 2019. She was also attached as a producer on David Schwimmer star Little Death and served as executive producer on the upcoming Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan.

She Grew Up in Beverly Hills, California

She spent her childhood in Beverly Hills, California, with her three younger siblings, Sophia and Remi, and brother Nasser. She seems close to her family and often posts pictures with them on Instagram, where she currently has nearly 80k followers. Interestingly, her sister Remi also made news for a high-profile affair, as she was linked with Michael Jackson’s son Prince in 2013.

Alfallah Dated Mick Jagger Before Al Pacino

Age is certainly just a number for Alfallah as, before Pacino, she dated The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in 2017. The musician was 74 then, while the producer was only 22. “Our ages didn’t matter to me. The heart doesn’t know what it sees; it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me,” she said in Hello! Magazine after her breakup with Jagger in March 2018. She was later speculated to be dating Clint Eastwood; however, she refuted the rumors, saying that the actor is only a family friend.

Alfallah and Pacino’s Romance Blossomed During Lockdown

In an interview, Noor Alfallah revealed that she grew close with Pacino during the Covid lockdown as he lived down the street from her house, and they started spending every day together. The reports of the couple’s relationship first came out in April 2022, and they welcomed their son in June 2023. However, three months after Roman’s birth, she filed for his full physical custody, leading to rumors about her split with Pacino. The Godfather actor then confirmed his break-up with the producer in an interview in October 2024.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: What’s Next For Brad Pitt After The Mixed Reception Of Apple TV+’s Wolfs?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News