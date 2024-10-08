The film Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, failed to impact significantly, garnering an IMDb rating of just 6.5/10 from 29,000 users. On Rotten Tomatoes, it fared slightly better, with a Tomatometer score of 68% based on 166 reviews. However, the newly rebranded Popcornmeter, which reflects audience feedback, shows a disappointing 49% approval from over 500 viewers. This mixed reception from both critics and the public confirms that the film was far from a blockbuster, adding further pressure on the actor’s upcoming action project.

So, what’s next for Brad Pitt? His most anticipated upcoming project is a high-octane sports action drama centered around Formula One racing, with a staggering budget of USD 300 million. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Top Gun: Maverick, the film is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025. Given the scale of the production, industry experts estimate that it would need to gross around USD 800 million to break even, making it one of the most ambitious projects in Pitt’s recent career.

Brad Pitt’s recent filmography has been underwhelming, though he remains a major star. Several of his recent projects have received mixed reviews, including Damien Chazelle’s 2022 Hollywood epic Babylon. Despite being better than critics suggested, Babylon was a significant box office failure, signaling that Pitt may not be at his peak.

However, his 2019 collaboration with Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was a hit with critics and earned Pitt an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The film also starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brad Pitt’s only film expected to hit cinemas in 2025 is F1. Another project, Land of Opportunity, starring Pitt, is set to begin filming by late Q2 or early Q3 of 2025. This film, directed by Jeff Nichols, will unlikely be released within the same year.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joker Vs Joker 2 Box Office (North America): The Sequel Collected Over 58% Less Than The Predecessor On Its Debut Weekend & Is Trailing Behind In Other Aspects!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News