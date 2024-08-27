American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is a man of quantity rather than quality, as he has only done a handful of movies in his career over the years. He is known for his stylized violence and references to pop culture. He believes the quality of a director’s works fades out over time; hence, Tarantino wants to stop at a particular point and leave people wanting more. His fans might be hoping for his mind to change, and he might consider doing more movies in the future, but let us look at his last five films at the global box office.

Tarantino has won several accolades over the years, including two Oscars—for Django Unchained in the Best Writing, Original Screenplay category, and Pulp Fiction in the Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen category. Pulp Fiction by Tarantino is considered one of the most iconic movies in the world of cinema and holds cult classic status. He is famous for stylized neo-noir violence and bold visual aesthetics. Tarantino’s cinematography in every film is top-notch.

The last movie that Quentin Tarantino directed was in 2019, and it was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in crucial roles. Speaking about his concise yet rich filmography, the Pulp Fiction director told Deadline [via Screenrant], “I like that I will leave a 10-film filmography, and so I’ve got two more to go after this. It’s not etched in stone, but that is the plan. If I get to the tenth, do a good job, and don’t screw it up, well, that sounds like a good way to end the old career.”

He continued, “If, later on, I come across a good movie, I won’t not do it just because I said I wouldn’t. But 10 and done, leaving them wanting more — that sounds right.” Besides his unique filmmaking style, he is also known for his cinematography. Here are the last five films of Quentin Tarantino and their worldwide collections as per Box Office Mojo –

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) – $377.61 million The Hateful Eight (2015) – $161.21 million Django Unchained (2012) – $426.07 million Inglourious Basterds (2009) – $321.46 million Death Proof* (2007) – $31.12 million

For the unversed, the 2007 movie, Death Proof was initially released as part of Grindhouse, a double feature that combined – Death Proof with Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror. It was then released as a standalone feature in other countries and on home media.

