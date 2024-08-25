Leonardo DiCaprio has wooed the ladies since his initial days in Hollywood and is also an exceptional artist. He has made different kinds of movies over the years, and in them, he has had to make out with a lot of actresses. Jennifer Garner once shared details of her experience. She called it ‘magical’. It was for Leo’s 2002 film, Catch Me If You Can.

Jennifer is known for her romantic comedies, and the 2002 movie was a crime-comedy drama. It was directed and produced by Steven Spielberg and featured Tom Hanks in the main lead alongside Leo. Additionally, Christopher Walken, Amy Adams, Nathalie Baye, James Brolin, and Martin Sheen were in the supporting roles. The film was based on the semi-autobiographical book of the same name by Frank Abagnale Jr. Leo, and Tom’s movie was both critically and commercially successful.

According to Anecdotage.com, during an interview, Jeniffer Garner recalled her experience kissing Leonardo DiCaprio, which she called ‘magical.’ The Daredevil actress said, “It was magical.” Garner played a call girl in the 2002 Steven Spielberg film. She was hired by Leo’s con artist character and spent the entire shoot making out. She went on the film’s set one day.

Jenifer Garner continued, “We kissed a whole lot. It was only uncomfortable for the first couple of minutes. Then you’re just going for it, slobbering all over each other and saying, ‘Oh, you have something in your teeth.'” She added, “I went through a couple of tins of breath mints.”

On the professional front, Jennifer Garner reprised her role as Elektra after several years in the MCU’s Deadpool & Wolverine. The film has collected $1.16 billion at the worldwide box office and is this year’s second highest-grossing movie, behind only Inside Out 2. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen in Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Lily Gladstone. The film was nominated for ten Oscars. However, Leo was not nominated for his performance.

For more such throwbacks of your favorite actors, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted To Turning Into A Huge A*shole While Dealing With Her Fans: “My Only Way Of Defending Myself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News