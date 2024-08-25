Like other celebs, Jennifer Lawrence gets papped, and fans go to her for autographs and pictures. But sometimes, it gets difficult for them to avert the fans. The actress once shared her technique of avoiding the fans, and it might be an unconventional method, but the celebs have to take strict steps at times. Fans can get overexcited at times and go overboard upon encountering their idols.

Lawrence is an A-list Hollywood star and one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She became the second youngest actress to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress for her movie Silver Linings Playbook. She gained stardom with the Hunger Games franchise and has never had to look back since then. Jennifer is a very versatile actress and has accumulated an estimated net worth of $160 million over the years.

A few years ago, Jennifer Lawrence, during a conversation with Adam Sandler on Variety Studio’s Actors on Actors, opened up about how she sometimes avoids overly enthusiastic fans. The actress revealed, “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole, and that’s kind of like my only way of defending myself.”

The Don’t Look Up actress also admitted turning some fans down for selfies and pictures. She asked people not to approach her using certain gestures and said, “I’m not working today,” when fans came to her. Jennifer Lawrence also shared that it gets difficult for her to hang out with her celebrity friend Amy Schumer because of the fans.

She explained, “I take my dog to the park all the time, Central Park,” she said. “As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f—ed.” Meanwhile, Adam Sandler was very chilled while handling such a situation. Adam Sandler joked, “I sit them down, I feed them. I let them hang out with my kids.”

At present, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in the adult comedy, No Hard Feelings, and the film was well received by the viewers. It is streaming on Netflix.

