Blake Lively is trending on social media for her alleged feud with Justin Baldoni. However, their movie It Ends With Us is doing well at the domestic box office. Blake has surpassed her husband Ryan Reynolds’ other movie, IF, ‘s domestic haul and is aiming for The Fault in Our Stars’ lifetime run in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

Based on this weekend’s collections, it will secure the third spot at the domestic box office chart, as per the predictions. The film had unique marketing, as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined in and interviewed the very handsome Brandon Sklenar once. Ryan is known for his creative marketing style, and it showed during the promotions of Deadpool 3. Meanwhile, Blake’s movie opened to positive reviews and has been doing pretty well at the cinemas.

It Ends With Us has been gloating at #3 on the domestic chart for quite some time now, and it seems the movie is in no mood to budge from that place. Luiz Fernando’s report stated that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s drama film collected a strong $3.8 million on its third Friday, facing a dip of 51.5% from last Friday. It surpassed Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski‘s movie IF, released earlier this year.

The film has reached a $112.8 million cume at the North American box office, thus beating Ryan Reynolds starrer IF’s $111.1 million domestic haul. The report further suggests that It Ends With Us is now going after the romance tragedy The Fault in Our Stars’ $124.9 million US run next week. Blake Lively’s movie is expected to collect between $12 million to $14 million on its third weekend at the North American box office. It is doing well overseas and has reached the $97.7 million cume; thus, the movie’s worldwide collection is $210.5 million and counting.

It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar, was released in theatres on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

