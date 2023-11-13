Anne Hathaway is Hollywood royalty, and there is no doubt about that! The actress swayed us with her portrayal of Mia Thermopolis and the good queen in Alice in Wonderland. She is an unparalleled actress who has an Oscar to her credit. But did you know that she left David O Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook to do Les Miserables? Anne and Mark Wahlberg were supposed to star in the film, but then it didn’t happen, and Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence took over.

Bradley and Jennifer did a fantastic job with JLaw getting her Oscar for the film. Silver Linings Playbook gathered a lot of appreciation and became a success at the box office, too. Anne’s role in the period drama, on the other hand, took a significant toll on her mental health, but she ended up earning an Oscar for it. The actress faced a lot of backlash after her acceptance speech at the award ceremony. She later had to clarify it and explain how she was not herself for a while, owing to her role as Fantine.

In 2012, Anne Hathaway was on a roll with several fantastic movies of her being released that year. The actress appeared in Les Miserables and Christopher Nolan‘s Batman: The Dark Knight Rises. She was seen as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

After the release of Les Miserables in 2012 and Anne Hathaway’s Oscar win, the Silver Linings Playbook’s Harvey Weinstein once appeared on the Howard Stern Show, where he revealed that initially, Anne and Mark Wahlberg were supposed to star in the movie. While he didn’t say anything about Mark speaking of Anne, he said that the actress had a difference of opinion with David O Russell, the film’s director. Weinstein said, “Well, whatever, I don’t think so,” Weinstein responded. “She went on to win the Academy Award for Les Misérables. Maybe we’re kicking ourselves in the head.” Harvey’s company was in charge of the film’s distribution.

In an interview with Bustle, Weinstein said that they had Anne Hathaway on board for the feature, but things fell apart. He said, “No, we got her, we had Annie, and then we had Mark, then whatever happened, happened…well, David and Anne had some creative differences. They didn’t see eye-to-eye.” She left the lead role and went on to feature in a supporting role in Les Miserables.

Luckily, Anne Hathaway didn’t regret her decision as she bagged the Academy Award in the category Best Actress in a Supporting Role. As per reports, she allegedly received a paycheck of about $10 million, one of her highest paychecks.

On the work front, Anne was seen in She Came to Me opposite Peter Dinklage.

