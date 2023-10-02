We all know about the ‘Harvey Weinstein’ drill. His s*xual demands to the Hollywood A-lister actresses, the divas coming out during the #MeToo movement and claiming that the producer indeed asked for more than just what the script demanded, and so on. After Gwyneth Paltrow, Meryl Streep, and other actresses, Salma Hayek, had made some shocking revelations that had stirred up the internet.

Even though Harvey retorted and refuted most of her claims, Salma wrote her experience in a column and described how that incident during shooting Frida had scarred her. Scroll ahead to read what she had faced.

In a guest column in the Times, Salma Hayek penned her experience, claiming when she said no to every advance mentioned by Harvey Weinstein, he had threatened to kill her. She wrote, “No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a n*ked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral s*x. No to my getting n*ked with another woman.” For the unversed, they had worked together in the 2002 film, Frida, based on the biopic of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Salma Hayek further wrote, “I had to resort to using lawyers, not by pursuing a sexual harassment case, but by claiming ‘bad faith,’ as I had worked so hard on a movie that he was not intending to make or sell back to me.” She claimed when the s*xual harassment subsided, the rage escalated, “He would let me finish the film if I agreed to do a s*x scene with another woman. And he demanded full-frontal n*dity.”

The Eternal actress further shared, “My body began to shake uncontrollably, my breath was short and I began to cry and cry. It was not because I would be naked with another woman. It was because I would be naked with her for Harvey Weinstein … I had to take a tranquilizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse.”

However, Harvey Weinstein had refused to agree on any things that were claimed by Salma. He had released a statement to USA Today via his spokeswoman, Holly Baird that read, “All of the s*xual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired.”

Well, did you know about this incident between Salma Hayek and Harvey Weinstein?

