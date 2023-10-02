PSA to all the Barbies out there, we have a new Ken in town. Andrew Garfield, aka our favorite Spiderman, was recently at the Paris Fashion Week 2023 and stole the night with his pretty in pink look, and it might be the perfect chance for all the desi Barbies to sing, “Spiderman Spiderman, Tune Churaya mere Dil ka chain”.

The ‘Tick Tick Boom’ star is known for his charismatic on-screen presence but his real fans know what a sweetheart he is off-screen, always oozing a goofy vibe that we cannot help but fall in love with.

All the eyes were on Andrew Garfield at the Paris Fashion Week 2023 as the Hollywood heartthrob brought his infectious charm to the hot shot event, looking like a Ken doll, and we stan a man who brings color to the table.

Andrew Garfield aced the pink palette on Sunday at Maison Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in Paris clad in Valentino’s latest collection. The actor donned an oversized long blazer in the deeper shade of pink worn over a burnt orange button-up shirt serving as a major thirst trap leaving a few buttons untied at the top and teaming it with crisp beige trousers, rounding off the look with a pair of leather boots. He accessorized the look with a silver pendant and the Kenergy was felt throughout his presence at the event.

andrew garfield at valentino, this is such a good look pic.twitter.com/Qc9m7paWMy — 𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂🛸 (@lunarysl) October 1, 2023

Andrew Garfield was seated in the front row with Florence Pugh, 27, both looking pink besties in their vibrant outfits. Pugh also took to her Instagram to share some breathtaking moments from the event captioning, “[FKA Twigs] is something otherworldly. What an amazing performance in @maisonvalentino show, truly fucking magnificent.”

Coming back to Andrew Garfield, what do you think of his debut as Ken? Let us know!

