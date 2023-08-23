Looks like Andrew Garfield is one curious guy as he once shared about an experiment with a psychoactive plant ayahuasca, which went horribly wrong. The Spider-Man star, in one of his earlier interviews, revealed how the experience nearly led to a disaster in the bathroom. The actor stated that experimenting always fascinates him. Scroll down to know what else he said.

Andrew Garfield is best known for his roles in Spider-Man movies along with critically acclaimed work like Tik Tik Boom, The Social Network and Breathe among a few others. The actor, on the personal front, recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

Speaking of his experiment, Andrew Garfield as per DT Next, said, “Dude. I have to tell you. In one of my plant medicine experiences, there was a moment where I was so happy to remember what a toilet seat was.” He continued, “I’m not gonna go into it deeper than that, but there was a purging that I did, and up until that moment, nothing was identifiable.”

Andrew Garfield added, “I feel like talking about it in interviews never comes off. In, like, an actor interview.” Talking about the plant medicine, Garfield added, “I’ve definitely had a few very profound experiences. It fascinates me, really. Consciousness is like deep space travel- we’re never going to know all of it. So I’m all for anything that helps us to reach those doors.”

The Academy Award nominee, however, warned that these substances were not “for the faint of heart” after he shared how a friend of his once took a hallucinogenic substance and quickly became an expert in space science.

Andrew Garfield continued, “I met someone recently who- I won’t mention their name – but they developed this thing after smoking DMT, called advanced savant syndrome.”

Garfield added, “They did DMT and they just became an expert in a field that they’d never studied. A scientific language. Astrophysics. So this stuff is not for the faint of heart. Like, what an amazing gift he’s been given but also, y’know, that’s a lot to contend with.”

Prior to this, the Hollywood star once claimed that people can only really know themselves by getting high on magic mushrooms. “I think we are vastly unknowable unless we meditate 18 hours a day and/or go on mushroom trips to discover all the nooks and crannies of ourselves,” said the actor.

