While Marvel and Sony continue to take their partnership ahead in developing the world of Spider-Man, it is in the past couple of years that the exchange has been this transparent and easy. They aren’t just making separate Spider-Man films in their own realms but even making these movies cross paths with each other. The fact that Spider-Verse very much acknowledges the MCU timeline and Tom Hardy making a cameo by the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home was an icebreaker. Now what if we tell you Venom 3 might have Andrew Garfield?

If you are unaware, Andrew was pure neighborhood Spidey before Tom Holland took over and his run was cut abruptly even before The Amazing Spider-Man 3 could have been made. The actor reprised Peter Parker years later in No Way Home alongside Tom and Tobey Maguire raising hopes of his fandom yet again. His future with the character continues to stay on unsure grounds.

While reports earlier suggested that Venom 3 will have Tom Holland as Spider-Man against Tom Hardy, who plays the titular reporter turned alien symbiote. But now, if the latest Fandom Wire update is to go by not Holland but Andrew Garfield is reprising Peter Parker in the threequel to the antagonist’s spin-off. There is no confirmation on the same form either side, but one cannot deny the possibility of this happening.

However, it was also recently rumoured that Venom will be the villain in Spider-Man 4 headlined by Tom Holland. Tom Hardy making a cameo in No Way Home’s post-credits also makes this a concrete possibility. Everything is jumbled, and only time can tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

