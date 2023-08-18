Superheroes from different franchises, be it DC or Marvel, have always been a part of our life, and when we see an unexpected crossover, it makes us super excited. When Tom Holland and Henry Cavill appeared together at The Graham Norton’s Show, we learnt a lot about but what had caught our attention was how the two had met for the first time at a urinal. Scroll to watch it and know!

For the unversed, Tom is the youngest Avenger as Spiderman and ever since he donned the suit, he has become one of the most favourite superheroes. On the other hand, Henry is most popularly known for playing DC’s Superman before exiting the franchise.

When Tom Holland and Henry Cavill appeared on The Graham Norton Show, the host shared that it was a rare moment that Spiderman and Superman were sitting under the same roof. To that, Tom intervened and recalled their first meeting, and it’s as hilarious as it can get.

Revealing how he had peeked to see Superman’s p*nis, Tom Holland said, “My first trip to LA, I was at the Hollywood Spotlight Awards or something. I was with my lovely mum and I was very excited. I went to the toilet. I was 11 – so I was probably about the same height. I was at the urinal like this (enacting how he stood there) and remembered looking up and seeing Superman next to me and then I looked down….”

The Spiderman: No Way Home actor then laughed it off, saying, “Nooo” and added, “I’m Kidding”. Henry Cavill said, “Remember mate, you don’t say that,” and the clip ended with Graham stating, “You were 11, you looked over… child services.”

What are your thoughts about a young Tom Holland peeping ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill‘s p*nis? Hehe! Let us know.

