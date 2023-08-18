BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is one of the most popular K-pop idols who not only gained popularity with her music skills but has also acquired a particular position among her fans’ hearts with her acting skills in Snowdrop. Now that the band BLACKPINK is hitting the headlines because of their BORN PINK concert and their contract expiration with YG Entertainment, we are excited about Jisoo’s love life with the actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

There are strong romantic confirmations between Jisoo and Bo Hyun, so when this fan made a proposal to her, here’s how she reacted to it, leaving her massive fandom in awe. Scroll ahead to find it out!

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo didn’t hesitate to respond to a fan’s question when he asked, “Can I be your other boyfriend” amid her performance during the BORN PINK tour. Jisoo gestured a cross’ x’ sign to indicate that there would be no chance for it (as she is already committed to Ahn Bo Hyun). How cute!

Coming back to Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s dating reports. While one insider had revealed, “Jisoo is a member of a world star girl group. There was no other choice since there are limited date places. There were not many days Jisoo was in Korea. Ahn Bo Hyun coordinated his schedule to make sure it matched Jisoo’s so they could be together,” the rumours started to spread like a wildfire after Dispatch shared pics of the new couple confirming their relationship.

After that, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun‘s agencies shared their versions of statements to add fuel to those rumours and confirmed the news. YG Entertainment wrote, “They are getting to know each other little by little with good feelings. We would appreciate it if you would keep a warm eye on them.” And FN Entertainment stated, “Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo are in the stages of getting to know each other with good feelings. We hope you look over them warmly.”

We are just waiting to see Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun together. What about you? Let us know.

