BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is one of the highest-rated K-pop singers, who has a massive fanbase across the world for not only her vocal skills or dance moves but also for her acting chops, which she showed in her K-drama, Snowdrop starring Jung Hae-in. While many BLACKPINK members have often got caught in dating rumours and relationships previously, Jisoo has always been with a clean chit.

Even though she was once rumoured to be seeing Jung Hae-in, now reports have been rife that she is in a confirmed relationship with South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun who was seen in the popular K-drama Yumi Cells. Scroll ahead to read further.

Ahn Bo Hyun and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo got papped at the latter’s house, and the pictures made it to social media platforms stirring up the internet. Now, the management labels of the two stars shared a response about the same. Both of them have been spotted at Jisoo’s house, which added fuel to the rumours.

An official from YG Entertainment shared with Xports News confirming Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship. As quoted the two of them had said, “We are in the stage of getting to know each other little by little with good feelings.” Now, Dispatch revealing papped pictures of the two of them with a caption that a new couple is in town formed concrete proof that the two stars are serious about each other.

Check out the posts surfacing on Instagram and Twitter:

Dispatch ha confirmado la relación entre Jisoo y Ahn Bo Hyun!!! Estoy procesando esto, jamás me esperé esta noticia pero que VIVA EL AMOR 😲❤️💘 pic.twitter.com/ixQeX5JyUc — anel (@lavieendramas) August 3, 2023

Fans have been going gaga and being elated for their favourite K-pop idol, one wrote, “Congrats Chu, you deserve all the happiness, Jisoo is living her life to the fullest, dating is not a crime 😆🥳😎 happiness index is 103%”

Another fan penned, “Kim Jisoo is a wonderful person, she deserves all the love and happiness. I hope that the fans will respect her decision and support her like how Jisoo gives her fans the utmost love and respect.”

One of the comments read, “As long as she don’t leave blackpink I’m happy for her! His a cutie 🥰”

Well, it’s quite a good-looking couple. Congratulations, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun. Can’t wait to see more pictures of them!

