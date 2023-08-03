Since Avengers: Infinity War in 2019, Marvel has seen quite a downfall at the box office success as the audience couldn’t feel the connection with the movies. However, after James Gunn’s directorial Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3 was released, the emotion, the action and everything in between resonated with the audience, and the movie received a lot of applause.

Even though the director had already said there would be no Vol 4, the post-credit scene ignited an expectation in the audience’s mind. Here’s how Gunn has once again shut down those expectations with his latest tweet. Scroll ahead to read it.

Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillen, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and others in pivotal roles. The post-credit scene in Vol 3 suggested that there could be another sequel in the cards. Now, while responding to fans on Threads, DCU boss James Gunn finally addressed whether he will return with the cast for Guardians of the Galaxy vol 4 after the last part minted quite a moolah at the box office.

One of the fans asked, as quoted in The Direct, “‘Guardians 3’ best Marvel movie so far…do 4!!! PLEASE!!!” To which, James Gunn gave a disappointing answer and said, “I think I’ll leave it at 3, sorry (but thank you)”

Well, there you have it. However, back in November 2022, Gunn had left a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the hinge saying, “At least for the time being. I mean, never say never. Who knows? But for the time being, yeah.” Not just that, earlier this year, the filmmaker had a chat with another media portal and had revealed that he thinks there should another sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy but that shouldn’t be called as Vol 4.

“I don’t think there will ever be a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4.’ There’s many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more ‘Guardians’ movies, but it won’t be with this group. “I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn’t just try to copy that style—I think it can be really amazing. And there’s so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen,” James Gunn had said.

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Are you disappointed that Guardians of the Galaxy starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, won’t be returning for Vol 4? Till then, watch Vol 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

