Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira returned to the big screens with the Saunkan Saunkne sequel. Titled Saunkan Saunkanay 2, the romantic comedy drama was a successful affair at the box office. In fact, it is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 in India. But Smeep Kang’s directorial missed out on two major feats. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection

The romantic comedy drama began its box office journey on a fantastic note, earning 2.15 crores. Within the first four days, it surpassed Akaal and every single Punjabi film of 2025 to become the highest-grossing film. Saunkan Saunkanay 2 enjoyed a 41-day run in theatres, minting 18.27 crore net in its lifetime.

Including taxes, the gross earnings of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 concluded at 21.55 crores. It is to be noted that Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 is being termed the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, but that’s only based on the overseas collections. It was not released in India, hence the domestic title belongs to the Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira starrer.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 misses two major feats at the box office

The romantic comedy drama is made on a reported budget of 10 crores. It minted returns of 8.27 crores in its lifetime. However, as per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit verdict only if it earns double its investment.

This means, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is a success with profits of 83% but it missed out on the hit verdict.

On the other hand, the OG 2022 film Saunkan Saunkne concluded its box office run in India with lifetime collections of 30.71 crores. Smeep Kang’s sequel failed to beat that mark by a considerable margin.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (Final)

Budget: 10 crores

India net: 18.27 crores

India gross: 21.55 crores

ROI: 83%

Overseas gross: 13.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 34.90 crores

Verdict: Success

