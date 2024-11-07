Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are an IT couple in the entertainment world. Not only is their fairytale romance inspiring, but they’re growing and glowing together with each passing day. After almost 11 years of togetherness, the duo owns a combined net worth of 150 crores+. Scroll below for exciting details!

Acting Career

Sargun Mehta began her career with a ZeeTV show and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Punjabi film industry today. She’s also worked in the Hindi film industry. Some of her famous projects include Qismat, Qismat 2, Cuttputlli, 12/24 Karol Bagh, and others. According to multiple reports, she charges a salary of 2 crores per film. The actress has also boosted her popularity via music videos like Ve Haaniyaan, Titliaan, and Taare Baliye.

On the other hand, Ravi Dubey also began his showbiz journey with Television roles. He’s also been a part of reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Apart from music videos with his wife Sargun, the actor has earned massive success from web shows like Jamai Raja and Matsya Kaand. There are also strong reports that he will essay the role of Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated biggie Ramayana.

Production House

In 2019, Ravi and Sargun launched their own production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd. They have backed several projects like Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt, and Daalchini. On November 6, 2024, they also announced the launch of their new entertainment platform, Dreamiyata Drama.

Other sources of income

Ravi Dubey is a very renowned host who earns a lot of money from his television hosting duties. The couple is also a go-to choice for brands and makes massive moolah from endorsements.

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta Net Worth 2024

The Ve Haaniyaan couple owns a plush apartment in Mumbai. They also have a fleet of car collections, including Jaguar and BMW.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta own a combined net worth of 151.81 crores. Here’s the breakdown of their individual fortunes in 2024:

Sargun Mehta: 84.34 crores

Ravi Dubey: 67.47 crores

This means Sargun owns 55% of their total assets. The Punjabi actress truly rules the world with her hard work and the heart of her husband!

