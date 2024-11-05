Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for over 16 years now, and it’s still enjoying the love from the audience. Behind such a success, there’s a contribution of every person associated with the show. Be it actors or directors, everyone has done their part to make this show a cult. One such actor who has become an integral part of the show is Ambika Ranjankar. Keep reading to learn some interesting details about her and her salary!

Ambika is one of those actors who has been associated with TMKOC since the beginning. Yes, she has been in the cast since 2008 and has been portraying the character of Komal Hathi, the wife of Dr. Hansraj Hathi. While the actors portraying the character of Dr. Hathi changed a couple of times, her chemistry with both Kavi Kumar Azad and Nirmal Soni remained adorable.

Being one of the senior members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ambika Ranjankar receives a good amount as her salary from the makers. While the exact number is not known, it is learned that the actress is reportedly paid 30,000 rupees for shooting each episode. This amount is good enough as Ambika isn’t among the lead actors in the show.

Interestingly, Ambika Ranjankar’s salary is higher than that of her co-star Nirmal Soni, who plays her on-screen husband, Dr. Hathi. Reportedly, Soni receives 25,000 rupees as his fees for shooting each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. So, if we compare, Ambika receives 20% higher remuneration.

Apart from TMKOC, Ambika Ranjankar has also appeared in the Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar movie and the miniseries Dosti Ka Naya Maidan. However, the actress earned her fame by portraying the character of Komal and has become a household name.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: CID: Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet Used To Earn This Much As His Salary In 2018 & It Was 15% Less Than Shivaji Satam’s Fees?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News