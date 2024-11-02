Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah isn’t just a show for many, but it’s an emotion and a sort of addiction. It’s been over 16 years, but the show is still among the most-watched Indian sitcoms on TV. When it comes to digital, it’s unbeatable, and views on YouTube are proof of this. Such success couldn’t be repeated, and each and every actor contributed to the making of such a cult classic. Today, we remember one such actor who’s no longer between us: Ghanshyam Nayak.

Back in 2021, Nayak succumbed to a tragic death due to cancer, shattering everyone’s heart. He played the character of Natu Kaka in TMKOC, and we can say that instead of playing the character, he lived his role. The impact and popularity were such that even today, two years after Kiran Bhatt replaced him in the show, fans are not able to accept any other actor as their beloved Natu Kaka.

It seems that Ghanshyam Nayak was born to say, “Aapne Mujhse Kuch Kaha?” and “Sethji, Meri Pagaar Kab Badhaoge?” and we can hardly imagine any other actor playing Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala. But what if we say that Nayak wasn’t initially roped in to play Natu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Shocking, isn’t it?

Yes, Ghanshyam Nayak was never signed to play Natu Kaku, but he was roped in to play some other character on the show. In fact, the character of Natu wasn’t even planned initially. It came into the picture when Gada Electronics was brought to the table. Dilip Joshi was the one who suggested producer Asit Kumarr Modi put a character like Natu in the shop. He also suggested that Nayak could play the same character, and the rest is history!

So, Dilip Joshi, take a bow, and thanks for giving us such a hilarious and memorable character like Natu Kaka. Also, one can’t forget how effortlessly Ghanshyam Nayak pulled off the role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

