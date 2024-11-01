Even though Friends wrapped in 2004, its stars never really left the spotlight—or the bank. Fast-forward to over a decade after its final episode, and each of the core six is still cashing in on a whopping $20 million a year, thanks to syndication and streaming deals. For Warner Bros., Friends is a billion-dollar machine, and the actors get their cut—2% of all that syndication income, as reported by Marketplace. Not bad for a sitcom that peaked in the ‘90s, right?

With Friends secured for streaming on Netflix through 2019, fans got a near-miss when the platform hinted it might pull the show. But Netflix shelled out a cool $100 million to keep it, a massive hike from the previous $30 million fee. And that wasn’t the end—AT&T, which acquired Warner, worked out a plan allowing it to stream Friends on its service, too. The deal would let Friends live in multiple places, likely bringing the cost down when Friends finally left Netflix for AT&T’s new platform in 2019.

Back in the day, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer each became household names as Friends climbed the charts, sparking everything from haircuts to catchphrases. The show became their most significant legacy, transforming each actor’s career in ways they probably didn’t see coming. And even nearly two decades later, Friends’ fanbase and fame keep their incomes alive and well.

But with Matthew Perry’s recent passing, the question now looms—who inherits his Friends earnings? On October 28, Perry, best known as Chandler Bing, died unexpectedly at his Los Angeles home. He never married or had children, leaving his beneficiaries in the air. According to estate planning expert Charlie Douglas, this might go in a few ways.

Perry may have named a beneficiary in his SAG-AFTRA agreements, similar to a 401(k) designation, which would specify who gets residuals if the actor passes. Another option? He could have set up a trust to dictate how his residuals would be managed. Or, if he didn’t name a recipient, California’s inheritance laws would decide: benefits would likely go to his parents, who could then pass Perry’s earnings on to his half-siblings if they chose.

Perry’s legacy wasn’t just about Friends. He openly shared his struggles with addiction, especially in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. His hope? To be remembered for his support of others in recovery. So, there’s a chance he directed part of his estate toward charity, cementing a legacy beyond his days as Chandler Bing.

Perry once quipped on Watch What Happens Live about his substantial Friends residuals, joking that he had “bought Iowa.” He and his co-stars famously bargained together for their now-famous $1 million-per-episode salaries and probably pushed hard for a lucrative syndication deal, too. While Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed exact figures, those checks have been worth it.

Meanwhile, Hollywood mourns. Dep was devastated by his passing, and Perry’s former castmates paid tribute with a joint statement. Friends guest stars like Selma Blair and Paget Brewster also remembered him fondly. For fans, Perry’s unforgettable charm will live on—just cue up any Friends episode on Max and let Chandler Bing steal the show once again.

