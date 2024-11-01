Sometimes, TV magic isn’t just about the laughs – it’s about clever tricks behind the scenes. Friends fans remember Phoebe’s surprise pregnancy in season 4, but Lisa Kudrow’s real-life bump had a twist. Instead of hiding it, the writers got creative and made Phoebe a surrogate for her half-brother! Brilliant, right? This kept Kudrow’s pregnancy in the spotlight while staying true to Phoebe’s quirky roots.

Pregnancies on TV are common, but Friends took it up a notch. Kudrow’s character was all about that free-spirited vibe, so turning her into a mom would’ve felt off. Instead, the writers rolled with it, making Phoebe pregnant with triplets. It was the perfect fix, keeping Friends rolling without missing a beat.

Kudrow has shared how heartwarming the experience was, especially with her castmates. Recalling her time on set, she told People that the group’s famous pre-show “huddle” took on new meaning while she was pregnant. The usual “love you, love you, love you” chant grew to include, “Love you, little Julian!” after the crew learned she was expecting a boy. “So sweet,” Kudrow remembered, adding, “They included my little fetus in the huddle.” Years later, it’s one of Kudrow’s feel-good memories from the Friends era.

As if reliving Friends magic wasn’t enough, the highly anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max brought Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer back together, stirring up nostalgia and excitement. The episode featured some big guest stars, too – everyone from BTS to David Beckham to Reese Witherspoon (and a list of pop icons long enough to make any Friends fan scream). The reunion gave fans a rare, heartwarming look at the cast’s favorite memories and on-set stories, complete with anecdotes like Kudrow’s pregnancy tale.

Phoebe giving birth was one of season 5’s highlights. It tied a heartfelt bow on her surrogate journey, bringing closure to her arc and a sweet goodbye to Kudrow’s real-life pregnancy. And now, that “little Julian” from the backstage huddles? He recently graduated from the University of Southern California, with Kudrow proudly sharing a picture on Instagram: “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me, not him.”

For a show as iconic as Friends, moments like these are priceless, keeping the off-screen stories just as memorable as the on-screen laughs. And as Friends mania continues with the reunion and endless fan re-watches, Lisa Kudrow’s journey is proof that sometimes, life and art blend in the most memorable ways.

