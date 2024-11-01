Before Margot Robbie dazzled the world on the big screen, she was perfecting sandwiches at Subway. Yes, before The Wolf of Wall Street and Barbie, Margot ensured every slice of tomato was meticulously placed. “I watch them make it badly — and I’m upset,” she admitted on Hot Ones. Believe it or not, Sandwich-making was something the now two-time Oscar nominee took seriously. And why wouldn’t she? Precision has always been her game.

Back in her native Australia, long before Hollywood fame knocked on her door, Margot juggled three jobs at once — a maid, a waitress, and, of course, a Subway sandwich artist. In typical Robbie fashion, she poured her perfectionist energy into every role, ensuring every sandwich had the “right amount of everything.” Her attention to detail was no joke — a trait she carried from behind the counter to Hollywood.

But it’s not all smooth bread and butter. Robbie confessed she avoids Subway these days. “It kills me. I don’t go that often anymore because I watch them make it badly — and I’m upset.” That’s right. Hollywood’s brightest star still firmly believes in spreading ingredients on a sub.

But Margot’s connection with food didn’t stop with sandwiches. Anyone who’s seen Birds of Prey knows Harley Quinn’s infamous obsession with egg sandwiches. Fun fact: Robbie has the same love. The twist? She’s allergic to chicken egg whites. Yep, in the Birds of Prey scene, those sandwiches were made with duck eggs to avoid triggering migraines. Robbie quipped, “They’re very delicious,” proving that even on-screen, food was personal for her.

Margot Robbie’s early years? Pure hustle with a side of determination. Born in Queensland, Australia, she was raised by a supermom after her parents split, leaving Margot and her siblings to figure things out. Her dad was MIA, but that didn’t slow her down. If anything, it lit a fire. Margot quickly learned that if she wanted something, she’d have to go out and grab it herself — much like perfecting those Subway sandwiches she used to make.

At just 17, she was juggling sandwich artistry and her acting dreams. And what did she do? Sent a letter to Neighbours producers and BAM, she scored a role on the iconic Aussie soap. Did she ditch the sandwich gig right away? Nope! She stayed on until one day, it hit her. “I’d been on the show for months before I realized no one else had other jobs. That’s when I thought, ‘You’re doing acting full-time? That’s possible?’” Talk about a duh moment. Acting was no longer just a side hustle.

By 20, Margot was ready to take on Hollywood like a boss. “Everyone said, ‘You’re crazy to go to America! You’ll never make it!’ But it happened,” she recalled. And did it ever? Within months of touching down in LA, she was cast in Pan Am and, soon after, The Wolf of Wall Street. Her breakout moment? Slapping Leonardo DiCaprio and, of course, stealing every scene she was in. From then on, Margot wasn’t just on the map — she was a full-blown star.

Margot Robbie’s journey has been wild, from crafting the perfect sub to crafting some of the most iconic performances. Sure, Subway still makes her cringe, but her perfectionist streak clearly paved the way for Hollywood domination, whether it’s sandwiches or scripts.

