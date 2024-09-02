Margot Robbie needs no introduction for those who are ardent moviegoers or who love watching films. Her 2023 blockbuster Barbie was hard to miss due to the phenomenon of Barbenheimer. Its undisputable success made her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. Robbie is an exceptional actress who has shone in every role she stepped in, but her Barbie outsparkled every movie. Yet we are here with the list of her last five films at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The Australian actress became popular after appearing in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio opposite her. Her fame increased with movies like The Legend of Tarzan and Suicide Squad. Robbie impressed fans with her outstanding portrayal of Harley Quinn in the 2016 movie. She got her first Oscar nomination for 2017’s I, Tonya.

Margot Robbie has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, from Martin Scorsese to Quentin Tarantino and Greta Gerwig among filmmakers. She has worked in movies featuring acclaimed actors such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and others.

According to The Numbers, Margot Robbie has appeared in 14 films as a leading actress with $2.52 billion worldwide aggregate box office. Her last five movies include Babylon, Amsterdam, and Barbie, among two others. However, Barbie alone outweighed the others in the number game. Her last five movies are worth approximately $1.91 billion at the global box office. Check out the individual collections below-

Barbie – $1.44 billion Babylon – $63.56 million Amsterdam – $31.24 million The Suicide Squad – $168.71 million Birds of Prey – $205.53 million

Margot Robbie is enjoying an exotic vacation in Italy and is ready to embrace motherhood. The actress is pregnant with her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Shines On Labor Day Weekend, Becomes 16th Film In History To Achieve This Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News