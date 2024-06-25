Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley? Know As The Producer Talks About How The Couple Spend '24 Hours A Day' Together

Hollywood’s Barbie, Margot Robbie, is an actual Barbie of her husband, Tom Ackerley. The British film producer recently gushed about his wife of seven years and how the couple spends all the day together.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley admitted that he and Margot Robbie spend “24 hours a day” together. When asked how they manage business and pleasure, he said, “It’s seamless.” “We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Ackerley and Margot Robbie got married in 2016 and met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise. His career kicked off on the film sets of Harry Potter when he worked behind the scenes in the first three instalments. And Robbie, being a “massive” fan of the series, she had to marry him!

After his stint in front of the camera, he went on to study at Godalming College in the UK and entered the film industry. He started as a floor runner and set production assistant and later became an assistant director. He also created LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, a production company with his wife, Sophia Kerr, and Josey McNamara. As revealed by Robbie, Ackerley is afraid of snakes and “hates” them.

Continuing to reflect on themselves, Ackerley remarked that he “feels like an honorary Aussie, Margot Robbie feels like an honorary Brit.” She shared that they argue over “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better”, referring to snacks from their respective home countries. He also joked that he wishes “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between Australia and England.

The couple who tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia’s Gold Coast in 2016 have launched their new gin brand, Papa Salt, alongside their three other friends.

