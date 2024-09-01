As Dom Cobb, the expert thief who steals secrets by navigating the subconscious, Brad Pitt and Will Smith were first in line for the part.

Brad Pitt was first approached by Nolan when he was looking for his big break. However, Nolan requested that Pitt make a decision within 48 hours in a pretty abrupt and intense approach. It’s unclear if Pitt’s delay resulted from lack of interest or was only a timing problem. Either way, Nolan looked at Will Smith right away. However, Smith took a hiatus from acting after Seven Pounds, and he didn’t appear on screen again until 2012’s Men in Black 3.

At times, the casting of A-list performers can be a challenging endeavor. Directors like Nolan have taken on a vital role in Hollywood as studios close and power relationships change. One excellent example is Nolan’s casting decision for Inception. Reportedly, celebrities such as Pitt and Smith, who are accustomed to having ample time to consider their choices, were taken aback by Nolan’s pressing schedule. The unorthodox aspect of Nolan’s casting approach was highlighted by a source who stated, “Stars like Smith and Pitt are used to having people wait a year or more.”

Despite these early setbacks, DiCaprio proved to be Nolan’s leading man, and his portrayal of Cobb gave the movie a significant dimension. And although it’s hard to predict exactly how Pitt or Smith could have changed the course of the film, their absence didn’t hurt their careers. Pitt went on to star in movies such as Moneyball, The Tree of Life, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Smith made appearances in King Richard, Suicide Squad, and Aladdin.

As their sole joint project to date, Inception ultimately came to define DiCaprio and Nolan. While it’s fun to imagine a new Cobb in the mix, the popularity of the movie speaks for itself. Inception’s complex narrative and innovative visuals make Nolan’s vision clear even in the face of early casting issues.

The next time you watch Inception, keep in mind that DiCaprio wasn’t always meant to be the one leading the way into the realm of dreams. Even the biggest actors occasionally miss the train—or, in this case, the dream train—of an innovative movie.

