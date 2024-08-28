Christopher Nolan is a phenomenal filmmaker, and who would not want to work with him? Certainly not Tom Hardy! Tom allegedly lied to Nolan about knowing how to ski to work with him but decided to be honest with the filmmaker. Nolan and Hardy worked on multiple movies, and Hardy once recalled when Chris approached him. Scroll below to get the entire story.

Tom and Chris worked together in Inception first in 2010 and then in the Batman trilogy’s The Dark Knight Rises. Both the movies were commercially and critically successful. The Mad Max: Fury Road star also appeared in Nolan’s Dunkirk. Nolan is known for his complex storytelling and is said to be a leading filmmaker of this century. Last year, his movie Oppenheimer was one of the biggest blockbusters, and it took home every major award this year, including the Oscars. Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr bagged their first Oscars for the 2023 movie.

Tom Hardy is also an excellent actor, and they have worked wonders on the big screen. Several years ago, as per an interview with THR, Tom lied to Christopher Nolan and did not know how to ski. The Venom star said, “Chris said I lied to him when we first met about whether I could ski.” He explained, “Who wouldn’t? It’s Chris Nolan. If he asked me if I could rock-climb, I’d tell him I could rock-climb anything.”

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, the actor recalled the encounter and shared, “I thought that I wouldn’t get to work with him.” Tom Hardy added, “He asked me if I could ski, and the conversation had been going so well until that point, and I thought, hmm, ‘I could lie here,’ then I said, ‘No, honesty is the best policy.’ And I said, ‘Chris, I can’t ski at all.” Christopher Nolan had a different story to tell.

Christopher Nolan recalled, “I remember calling Tom Hardy and asking him, ‘Can you ski?’ And there was a slight pause, and I said, ‘Well, the pause actually tells the whole story, Tom.'” Christopher made sure Hardy learned the skill.

Tom Hardy recalled, “[I was] bound and gagged and tied to the back of a Ski-Doo and sent down a mountain at 40 miles an hour with Chris going, ‘Come on Tom, come on!’” He continued, “Because I can’t ski at all, they gave me a crash course in skiing. For two days, we were sent to Calgary, we were dispatched to the mountains to learn to ski, and when you see it at the end of the movie, it’s actually all of our own work.”

Tom Hardy and Christopher Nolan’s Inception earned a whopping $839.03 million at the worldwide box office.

