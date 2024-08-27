Despicable Me 4 recently opened at Italian cinemas and debuted with winning numbers. Despite several releases, the film is still enjoying a decent crowd at the theatres and is heading towards a major milestone expected to be achieved in the coming week. It is slowly and steadily moving towards the one billion mark. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was released in July and was among the most anticipated movies. The film franchise is popular among children and thus makes for a good family watch. This is one of the reasons this movie is still running in the theatres and also because of the successes achieved by the prequels and the spin-offs. Besides these four installments in the main film series, there are two movies on the Minions. It is the highest-grossing animated film franchise of all time.

Despicable Me 4 is still going strong in the international markets and collected a solid $19.4 million on its tenth weekend. Not only that, but the movie has seen a rise of 22.8% from last weekend due to its release in Italy. According to a Luiz Fernando report, the fourth Despicable Me movie clocked in $6.9 million on its debut weekend at the Italian box office. This has helped the animated feature reach a $537.9 million cume at the international box office in over 82 markets.

Also, at the North American box office, Despicable Me 4 is enjoying a good run and has reached a $348.1 million cume. Globally, the film has collected $886 million so far. The report states that the Illumination creation is eyeing a $1 billion—$1.1 billion global run. Currently, Despicable Me 4 is the third highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Despicable Me 4, with an ensemble voice cast comprising Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Sofía Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Renaud, Madison Polan, Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, and Will Ferrell, was released on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

