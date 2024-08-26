The Crow Box Office (Worldwide): Fails To Fly High, Debuts With $8 Million+ Collection

The Crow bombed at the international box office in its debut weekend. Following an abysmal performance, the film was designated to the lowest spot in the international box office totem pole. The goth superhero proved no match for Wade Wilson and Xenomorphs, who claimed the top spots, thwarting the new entry, The Crow.

The long-awaited remake of the 1994 gothic superhero flick The Crow follows a murdered musician (Bill Skarsgård) who is resurrected with supernatural abilities as he seeks to avenge his and his fiancée’s (FKA Twigs) killings. The new entry in the franchise was off to a rough start, earning $650k in Thursday previews and $4.6 million in the opening weekend domestically.

Meanwhile, The Crow failed to fly internationally, picking up $3.8 million, bringing its global total to an estimated $8.4 million. Given the abysmal start, the $50 million reboot is primed for a disastrous theatrical run.

The movie’s bad performance comes after it debuted with a very low 19% Rotten Tomatoes score, with a critic saying, “Instead of a bold new vision, The Crow offers a confusing, uninteresting sleepwalk through a disjointed dream of a comic book movie.”

However, Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs’ performance was praised by critics, including Lee McCoy, who said, “Skarsgard and FKA Twigs actually have great chemistry, and there are some big heart moments between the two in the story. It’s messy in pacing, and the villain dept, but the final act goes super hard and bloody.”

Meanwhile, The Crow received a decent 65% audience score on Rotten Tomato and a B- CinemaScore. A viewer, Jarod F, praised the film, writing, “I love this take of the Crow. Yes, it’s not like the original, but to me, it gives depth to a dark love story. I also like the film scenes and camera angles and how they tie art to the scene.”

The Crow is playing in theaters near you.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

