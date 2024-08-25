From messy breakups to fairy-tale endings, the Love Island villa’s seen it all. So, who made the cut as the ultimate fan favorites? We’re talking about the pairs who had us swooning, laughing, and maybe even shedding a tear or two, riding the rollercoaster of villa life.

Whether they’re still going strong or have moved on, these couples left a serious mark. Here’s our list of the 7 most loved couples from Love Island UK—the ones that made us believe in love (or at least kept us hooked on the drama). Get ready, because this list is all about the feels!

1. Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu & Davide Sanclimenti

Season eight of Love Island UK delivered one of the wildest love stories to date. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti—our favorite fiery duo—took the enemies-to-lovers trope and turned it into pure, can’t-miss TV. From the moment Ekin-Su strutted into the villa on day three, her fierce attitude and Davide’s strong personality (and even stronger accent) clashed in all the right ways, setting off fireworks from the jump.

Their romance? Anything but chill. After Ekin-Su’s secret kiss with another Islander, Davide famously said, “You’re a liar, an actress, get the f*** out!” The frequency of their breakups and reconciliations was staggering. But, in classic Love Island style, they found their groove and took home the season eight crown.

But the drama didn’t stop at the villa gates. Their off-screen antics kept us hooked—separated in June 2023, momentarily reuniting, and then finally parting in January 2024. Despite their breakup, many wonder if Ekin-Su and Davide’s rollercoaster romance would continue.

2. Millie Court & Liam Reardon

Millie Court’s patience is a masterclass in endurance. She and Liam Reardon entered the Love Island UK villa as bombshells—Liam on day four and Millie on day nine. When Millie strutted in, she quickly caught Liam’s eye, snatching him from Faye Winter. The pair had that undeniable spark, keeping viewers hooked as they navigated the drama-filled villa. Even Casa Amor couldn’t tear them apart—at least not for long.

When Liam strayed with Casa Amor’s Lillie, Millie was left in the dark, with her friends assuring her of Liam’s loyalty. But the truth had a way of surfacing, especially in the Love Island villa. Lillie spilled the beans, and Millie put Liam in the doghouse, demanding respect and honesty. Liam, determined to win her back, recited a heartfelt poem that could’ve been straight out of a rom-com. The gamble paid off. After Millie forgave him, they won the season, proving that love is about second chances.

After exiting the show, they dated for a year until parting in July 2022. Like reality TV lovebirds, they rejoined in 2023, indicating their journey isn’t done.

3. Indiyah Polack & Dami Hope

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope’s Love Island UK journey is the stuff of reality TV gold. For the first few weeks of Season 8, they were just friends, each navigating their own villa romances. But by the end of week two, everything changed. Dami confessed to Indiyah that he felt something more than friendship, and Indiyah felt it too. She quickly ended things with her partner to explore this spark, but Dami hesitated—until fate intervened. Amber, his then-partner, was sent packing after getting the fewest votes from the public. With Amber out of the picture, Dami and Indiyah wasted no time recoupling.

Then came Casa Amor, the ultimate test of any Love Island couple. Indiyah explored a connection with Deji, while Dami locked lips with Summer. The fallout? Both chose to recoup with their new interests, but the tension between Indiyah and Dami was undeniable. Sparks flew, and not the good kind. Yet, through all the drama and heated exchanges, their feelings for each other couldn’t be denied. They came back stronger, made things official, and even dropped the L-word.

Now, they’re thriving. Indiyah has taken her wit to Love Island Aftersun, and she and Dami are still together, proving they’re as fierce as ever.

4. Tasha Ghouri & Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page’s Love Island UK journey kicked off with a public pairing on day one and an unforgettable quote that fans still chuckle about: “I licked her t*t, or whatever.” This rollercoaster duo started strong—Tasha, a dancer from Thirsk, and Andrew, a real estate agent from Guernsey, formed a solid bond early on, weathering multiple recouplings without a hitch. But then came the bombshells, both in the villa and from Casa Amor.

Tasha wasn’t as closed off as Andrew thought, sharing that she was open to getting to know others. Casa Amor drove a wedge deeper, especially with the boys egging Andrew on about Tasha’s true feelings. Andrew got cozy with Casa girl Coco, showing a side to himself that surprised everyone. Meanwhile, Tasha found a connection with newcomer Billy.

The tension hit a fever pitch when Andrew returned with Coco and Tasha with Billy. The reunion was frosty, but after some soul-searching (and a lot of honesty—cue that infamous line), they realized they couldn’t stay away from each other. After a season of ups and downs, Tasha forgave Andrew, they made things official, and ended in fourth place. Now, they’re still together, living it up with their newfound fame.

5. Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are Love Island UK legends. Boxer Tommy entered the villa as one of the season’s first bombshells, turning heads left and right. Initially, he was drawn to Lucie, but everything changed when Molly-Mae strutted in on day four and whisked him away for a date. Their chemistry was instant. Sure, there was that brief hiccup with Maura, but Tommy and Molly-Mae quickly became a fan-favorite duo, sealing their bond with a kiss that melted hearts.

Then came the true test: Casa Amor. When Molly-Mae headed out with the girls, she left her stuffed elephant, Ellie Belly, on their shared bed—a sweet symbol of her love. As the days ticked by, Tommy kept Ellie Belly close, proving to everyone that his heart was fully with Molly-Mae. Their reunion at the Casa Recoupling was the stuff of Love Island dreams, with tears of joy all around. Tommy made it official with a romantic proposal using Ellie Belly, solidifying their spot as the villa’s golden couple.

Despite their undeniable connection, Tommy and Molly-Mae finished in second place. But outside the villa, they continued to thrive. Welcoming baby Bambi in January 2023, and with a proposal in July 2023, their story is far from over—wedding bells are set to ring in 2025.

6. Jess Shears & Dom Lever

Dominic “Dom” Lever and Jess Shears’ Love Island story is one for the books. Dom entered the villa on day one of Season 3, initially paired with Montana. But by day two, Jess swooped in and stole his heart. They quickly became a couple to watch, navigating their way through the island’s ups and downs.

However, trouble was brewing. On day 17, Jess and Dom found themselves among the least popular couples. The public vote meant Jess was dumped by the boys while Dom stayed, a rare twist for a couple as tight as they were. Jess left with a heartfelt “I love you,” but Dom decided to stay and play, convinced their connection was worth it.

Dom’s stay was short-lived. He was out ten days later, realizing that no one else could compare to Jess. Their reunion outside the villa was the stuff of romantic dreams. The couple tied the knot in October 2018, and now, with Dom studying to be a firefighter and their two kids in tow, their love story is blazing strong.

7. Jessie Wynter & Will Young

Farmer Will Young and Jessie Wynter’s Love Island journey was nothing short of a rollercoaster. Will, the cheeky Buckinghamshire farmer, initially floundered in Season 9, with a rocky start involving Olivia and then a friendship with Lana. Enter Jessie, the bombshell from Love Island Australia, and sparks flew.

Their connection seemed like a match made in reality TV heaven—until Casa Amor stirred the pot. While Jessie stayed loyal, Will got a little too cozy with Casa girl Layla, even sharing a few kisses. The drama hit hard when Will, overwhelmed with guilt, broke down in tears, begging Jessie for another chance.

Against all odds, Jessie and Will mended their relationship, overcoming the Casa chaos. They wrapped up the season in fifth place, with Jessie sealing their love story by asking Will to be her boyfriend on their final date. And guess what? He said yes!

Now, the couple is living their best life on the farm, still in love and proving that even in reality TV, true love can triumph over all the drama.

