1. Bianca Ryan

When Bianca Ryan, at only 11 years old at the time, won the first season of America’s Got Talent, people were surprised by her tremolo voice. With such songs as I Am Changing and Piece of My Heart, she entertained the audience with a medley of Broadway songs. She came out brilliant, and everyone—the judges and the audience alike—was totally drawn to her.

Since her groundbreaking win, Ryan has carved out a notable career in entertainment. She released her own albums, including a holiday album featuring both original tracks and classic covers. Her journey didn’t stop there—she returned to the AGT stage for America’s Got Talent: The Champions, where she clinched second place in fan voting, trailing only comedian Preacher Lawson.

Ryan’s star continues to shine with a live performance on season 14 alongside other past winners, and she’s graced the Broadway stage. She demonstrated her ability outside of music by appearing in the independent film We Are Kings. Bianca Ryan demonstrates that she is not only a gifted young woman with a powerful voice but also a charismatic actor who has left her mark on both the big and small screen.

2. Kenichi Ebina

Kenichi Ebina dazzled America’s Got Talent with a jaw-dropping move that had fans questioning reality—when he dipped his head, it looked like it was floating off his body! This mind-bending illusion, combined with his all-self-taught dance skills, secured his place as a top contender.

Ebina’s performance wasn’t just a one-off shocker. He continued to captivate audiences with his unique style, proving why America’s Got Talent is a must-watch family-friendly show. His skills led to a headlining gig in Las Vegas and performances on the AGT tour.

But Ebina’s talent didn’t stop there. He returned for America’s Got Talent: The Champions, where he introduced a creative twist—performing alongside video versions of himself projected on screen. This innovative approach showcased his boundary-pushing creativity and kept fans on their toes.

3. Terry Fator

Terry Fator, the most successful contestant in the history of America’s Got Talent, is now a brand name in Las Vegas. Mentioned as the master of ventriloquism, impressions, comedy, and musicals, Fator’s performances fit Vegas to the T.

He’s an AGT champion and included in the list of the highest-paid comedians globally. This can best be explained by his five-year, multi-million dollar contract on his shows in Vegas. Fator’s stay at the Mirage was one of the highlights of his career, which lasted 11 years up to 2020.

Fator has since created another new show for the New York hotel in Las Vegas and thus continues to rule the roost. It delights everyone to see him perform on stage; this acts as a testimony that he’s still a prominent star to this effect.

4. Kodi Lee

Not only did Kodi Lee’s remarkable renditions of You Are the Reason and Bridge over Troubled Water move audiences, but they also made judges and supporters cry. Everyone was cheering him on from the beginning, thanks to his limitless energy and his mother’s steadfast support.

Lee had legal blindness at birth due to optic nerve hypoplasia, and additional diagnoses included Addison’s illness and autism. But he stood out due to his extraordinary talent as a musical prodigy, and his inspirational tale of overcoming adversity won him over many fans.

His legacy was cemented when he became the first person with a disability to win America’s Got Talent. Lee participated in the final despite missing the Champions season, and he has since shown off a new skill on Instagram and TikTok—tap dancing—demonstrating that his artistic journey is far from finished.

5. Shin Lim

Fans were mesmerized by Shin Lim’s beautiful eyes and simple hairstyle. He was a standout on America’s Got Talent because of his complete performance, not just his magic.

Close-up magic and sleight of hand magician Lim impressed the audience and the judges with his performances. Being so talented, he emerged the winner in his season as well as the champion’s season, making him one of the best magicians in the history of AGT.

Lim takes a mysterious and artistic approach to magic. His goal, he told The Boston Globe, was to make magic “more artistic, more visual,” and he most definitely succeeded in that regard. Lim is still pushing the limits of magic, both on stage and in his fans’ imaginations, as he tours with The Illusionists and headlines his own show in Vegas.

6. Darci Lynne Farmer

It’s noteworthy that the thirteen-year-old girl Darci Lynne Farmer, who resurrected ventriloquism on America’s Got Talent, has become one of the most famous winners of the show. Even though there were previous winners of the reality show in the form of ventriloquists like Terry Fator and Paul Zerdin, Farmer’s performance brought this art form to a whole new level.

Her ability to sing brilliantly while holding her mouth almost completely still astounded fans. It was an amazing achievement that amused the listeners. Farmer didn’t slow down after AGT. In 2017, she went on tour, appeared on TV a lot, and even participated in the Champions spinoff season.

She ranked first on Ranker’s list of the greatest AGT winners thanks to her charm and talent. Young skill and unquestionable star power are the keys to Farmer’s success; she is more than just a ventriloquist; she is a true performer. She demonstrates that when it comes to making history, age is just a number.

7. Grace VanDerWaal

Grace VanderWaal is a young, talented girl who emerged winner of America’s Got Talent at the age of twelve, performing her songs with passion accompanied by the ukulele and her own compositions.

Since her victory, she has put out multiple albums and given performances at prestigious events like the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games and famous locations like Madison Square Garden. Due to her skill and charm, VanderWaal became the youngest person to ever appear on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 music list.

She has since turned eighteen and starred in two Disney+ films: Stargirl and Hollywood Stargirl, which released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Grace’s journey from the AGT to international success demonstrates that she is a true star in the making, not merely a talent show winner.

