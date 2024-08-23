Netflix has narrowed the gap between the big and the small screen. The streaming giant does not shy away from investing money in ambitious projects, to give the audience a memorable visual experience, without heading out of their homes.

Over the years, the streaming service has produced some costly films, with budgets comparable to those spent on theatrical releases by studios like Disney and Universal Pictures. Here are the 10 most expensive original films on Netflix, ranked from the least budget to the most.

10. Atlas (2024)

Budget: $100 Million

Jennifer Lopez partnered with Netflix to bring this sci-fi action film to the screen. Set in a dystopian future, Atlas stars JLo in the titular role of a data analyst who is tasked to apprehend a rogue robot, while taking the help of artificial intelligence, despite her hatred towards AI. With its premise involving space and robots, the film relied on special effects, which raised its budget to $100 Million. Helmed by Brad Peyton, Atlas also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, and Lana Parrilla.

9. The Midnight Sky (2020)

Budget: $100 Million

Based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight, The Midnight Sky tells the story of an aging scientist, played by George Clooney, who travels to a desolate Arctic landscape to stop a spaceship from landing on Earth after a catastrophe renders the planet unsafe for humanity. Also starring Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, and Demián Bichir, the film had a limited theatrical release and grossed just around $70,000. The exorbitant budget of the film paid off as it was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 93rd Academy Awards.

8. Bright (2017)

Budget: $106 Million

Bright is set in a world where magical creatures and humans coexist. The fantasy action film stars Will Smith as Daryl Ward, a cop who partners with an orc officer, played by Joel Edgerton, in a city filled with tension between races. As they find a powerful magic wand, they must protect it and each other to keep peace and prevent a catastrophic event. Netflix invested around $106 Million in Bright, and the move worked well, as the film earned the platform a significant number of new subscribers.

7. Triple Frontier (2019)

Budget: $115 Million

With an ensemble of Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund, this action film was bound to be a costly affair. The movie follows five ex-Special Forces soldiers who come together to rob a drug lord’s stash in South America. As they carry out the heist, things go awry, and they encounter numerous obstacles and betrayals.

6. Outlaw King (2018)

Budget: $120 Million

Outlaw King tells the story of Robert the Bruce, a Scottish leader who challenges English dominance in the 14th century. Declared an outlaw, Bruce battles to free Scotland from English control. He faces numerous conflicts, betrayals, and struggles to unify Scottish clans while dealing with political gimmicks. Starring Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Florence Pugh, the film featured elaborate costumes and sets which added to its cost.

5. 6 Underground (2019)

Budget: $150 Million

Ryan Reynolds starrer 6 Underground is an action-packed film that follows a group of six vigilantes, led by a billionaire who faked his death to fight global crime. The team executes high-stakes missions to dismantle criminal organizations. Also starring a strong ensemble cast of Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ben Hardy, the film received mixed views but attained good viewership numbers on Netflix.

4. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

Budget: $150 Million

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, had a direct-to-streaming release on Netflix. The action comedy film stars Eddie Murphy in the titular role of a police officer who returns to Beverly Hills after learning that his daughter is threatened. He then teams up with his old friends and his daughter’s boyfriend to uncover a conspiracy. The film received generally positive reviews and garnered 41 million views in five days.

3. The Irishman (2019)

Budget: $160 Million

With names like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Martin Scorsese attached to the project, Netflix decided to invest a whopping $160 Million in The Irishman. The epic gangster film spans several decades and follows Frank Sheeran, a hitman who recounts his life and involvement with the mob. As Frank reflects on his role in various criminal activities and his impact on history, the story delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the cost of a life in crime. The critically acclaimed movie received 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.

2. Red Notice (2021)

Budget: $200 Million

Red Notice was one of the most awaited films of 2021, with stars like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The action comedy film revolves around John Hartley, an FBI agent, who is on the hunt for a notorious art thief, Sarah Black/The Bishop. Things get interesting when the agent reluctantly teams up with a rival thief, Nolan Booth, to catch The Bishop. While the film faced some negative reception, it became the fifth most streamed movie of 2021.

1. The Gray Man (2022)

Budget: $200 Million

At number one is Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starrer action thriller film, The Gray Man. With two Hollywood heartthrobs onboard, Netflix decided to infuse $200 million into the project. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie focuses on Court Gentry, a skilled assassin who discovers dangerous secrets about his own agency, becomes a target for a deadly international manhunt, and gets hunted by a sociopathic killer, Lloyd Hansen. Despite its sky-high budget, The Gray Man got mixed reviews from critics.

