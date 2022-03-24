Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac, who is set to play the titular character in the upcoming superhero series, ‘Moon Knight’, shared that for him the key to portraying a character with Dissociative Identity Disorder was to stay honest about what the ailment is about.

Talking about how his experience was to portray a superhero struggling with Dissociative Identity Disorder, Oscar said, “I think it was just about being honest to what Dissociative Identity Disorder is, and honest to what a lot of people have to deal with, which is really intense childhood trauma and how that manifests as an adult. I think for us it was about authenticity, more than even story communication.”

Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac’s co-actor in Moon Knight, Ethan Hawke feels that having a protagonist under tremendous pain sans any tropes of a classic hero is interesting to have in a piece of audio-visual content.

Elaborating on the same, Ethan Hawke said, “It’s especially interesting to take your hero and present him with a real source of pain in mental illness. It’s not a joke. He’s a guy who’s really struggling, and it’s very interesting to have a protagonist who’s in a tremendous amount of pain and who is not a classic hero.”

Written by Jeremy Slater, directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’ stars, Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from March 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

