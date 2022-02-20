While the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness releasing a couple of months from now, the Disney+ realm has one of the biggest magnum opus planned before that. Moon Knight, bringing Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke to the MCU is all set to premiere on the streaming service from March 30. The show set on a massive scale has a lot riding on it and there is no way Marvel can go wrong with this one.

For the unversed, Oscar Isaac is embodying Moon Knight aka Marc Spector. Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke plays the antagonist against Isaac’s Spector. Over the last month, we have seen teasers, trailers, and posters, that have hinted this to be a unique experience away from what Marvel has done so far.

But now is Ethan Hawke is to be believed, Oscar Isaac has performed so well in the movie that he might just give Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man aka Tony Stark a tough time in the MCU. Read on to know everything you should know about this exciting update.

Both Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke were discussing their show Moon Knight asper The Direct. Talking about its scale and grandeur, Oscar said, “It is risky. He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

Ethan Hawke, who has been a constant supporter of Oscar Isaac was quick to appreciate his friend. He said, “It’s an electrifying performance. Robert Downey [Jr] has got a run for his money.”

This isn’t the first time that there have been comparisons made between Iron Man and Moon Knight. As per CBR, Oscar in the past while talking about the reason he took up the part said, “[Moon Knight] felt ‘handmade. And it’s the first legitimate Marvel character-study since Iron Man.”

Moon Knight premieres on March 30. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

