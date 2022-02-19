Tom Holland has lately been one of the most-discussed celebrities on social media not just for the previous instalment of Spider-Man but also for his most recent release, Uncharted. The actor is also allegedly dating Euphoria star Zendaya and rumours about their joint estate purchase have been all over the internet. In the latest conversation with a leading magazine, Tom refuted these speculations about buying a house in the south of London.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tom and Zen were last seen sharing screen space in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was a massive hit at the box office, not just in India but also globally. The film executed the concept of the multiverse which is not a very explored topic in MCU movies. The leaked online BTS pictures before the release of the movie also added to the hype around it. It is still running in theatres in some parts of the world, breaking several records on a regular basis.

Advertisement

A few weeks back, it was reported that Tom Holland and Zendaya bought a brand-new house in South London since they have been seeing each other for a while now. The rumours also suggested that the house was worth $4 Million and they were planning to move in once the renovation was complete, around Summer 2022.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Tom Holland spoke about these viral rumours in a conversation with Kelly Tip and Ryan Seacrest while promoting his movie Uncharted. He made it clear that he did not purchase any property with Zendaya and even joked about the whole situation. “I’ve had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!”, he said.

Tom Holland further clarified, “I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’ll get the keys.’”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood stories.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Fans Call Him The ‘New Andrew Garfield’ As They Are Convince Of Deadpool’s Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube