Ryan Reynolds Fans Think He Is Lying About Deadpool Not Being In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
It was just yesterday when Marvel fans were convinced that Andrew Garfield is lying about not being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, they are not buying when Ryan Reynolds said that his Deadpool will not be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is getting close to its release date, which is 4th March.

Now that the multiverse is open, the upcoming film will see Cumberbatch’s superhero team-up with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch as the multiverse breaks. It is also said that the movie will continue from the ending of Avengers: Endgame, with the sorcerer going to find the Time Stone.

Recently, a rumour broke out that Ryan Reynolds will make his MCU debut in the upcoming sequel of Benedict Cumberbatch’s standalone flick. Many fans were convinced, but the Red Notice actor made it clear in a few interviews that his Deadpool is definitely not in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Even though the Free Guy actor squashed all the rumours and speculations, the Marvel fans are still not buying it, and now they have taken to Twitter to express what they think, “Ryan Reynolds is the new Andrew Garfield,” wrote one fan while talking about the actor denying his Deadpool would be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Several more fans joked about the same. Check more tweets here:

While one fan is convinced otherwise.

For the unversed, Garfield lied about his and Tobey Maguire’s special appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home to keep it a surprise. Could Ryan also be pulling the same trick?

Even if Ryan Reynolds is actually not in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Deadpool 3 has been confirmed and will be made by Marvel Studios, making it his official MCU debut, unless we see him in Benedict Cumberbatch’s flick first.

