It was just yesterday when Marvel fans were convinced that Andrew Garfield is lying about not being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, they are not buying when Ryan Reynolds said that his Deadpool will not be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is getting close to its release date, which is 4th March.

Now that the multiverse is open, the upcoming film will see Cumberbatch’s superhero team-up with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch as the multiverse breaks. It is also said that the movie will continue from the ending of Avengers: Endgame, with the sorcerer going to find the Time Stone.

Recently, a rumour broke out that Ryan Reynolds will make his MCU debut in the upcoming sequel of Benedict Cumberbatch’s standalone flick. Many fans were convinced, but the Red Notice actor made it clear in a few interviews that his Deadpool is definitely not in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Even though the Free Guy actor squashed all the rumours and speculations, the Marvel fans are still not buying it, and now they have taken to Twitter to express what they think, “Ryan Reynolds is the new Andrew Garfield,” wrote one fan while talking about the actor denying his Deadpool would be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Several more fans joked about the same. Check more tweets here:

regardless of ryan reynolds saying deadpool isn’t in multiverse of madness, let’s remember not a single actor can be trusted after what andrew garfield pulled on us for MONTHS lol — Braddington (@bradwhipple) February 18, 2022

I mean Andrew Garfield said that too about Spiderman @VancityReynolds forgive us if we have our theories. Though it would be very cool to see Deadpool popping into the movie. Great segway into Deadpool 4: Hellloooooo Multi verse! https://t.co/P1y4GIgd3r — 🦇🍷💜Junie von Esch💜 🍷🦇#ClanStoryteller (@JunieVonEsch) February 18, 2022

ryan reynolds about to be the new andrew garfield someone save him pic.twitter.com/f9fu2rDNLH — kya (@avngrsz) February 17, 2022

Ryan reynolds trying to pull an andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/UDCpv4j6N2 — Muskan Shrestha (@ohsehunnlife) February 18, 2022

i will not believe a word that comes out of ryan reynolds mouth about not being in dr strange — ٓ (@nqsti) February 18, 2022

idk do i trust ryan reynolds when he says that he isn’t in the new dr strange movie….andrew garfield gave me trust issues — milka (@milkaraakel) February 17, 2022

While one fan is convinced otherwise.

I am 95% convinced the the Deadpool MoM rumour is just Ryan Reynolds messing with everyone. He saw what happened with Andrew Garfield and NWH, and is telling the truth in such a way everyone thinks he's lying. Pure chaos energy. — Will S (@will_stollery) February 18, 2022

For the unversed, Garfield lied about his and Tobey Maguire’s special appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home to keep it a surprise. Could Ryan also be pulling the same trick?

Even if Ryan Reynolds is actually not in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Deadpool 3 has been confirmed and will be made by Marvel Studios, making it his official MCU debut, unless we see him in Benedict Cumberbatch’s flick first.

