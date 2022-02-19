2019 was the year when the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (the part that existed by then) came together to fight the mighty Thanos and save the world from turning into dust. The movie was a conclusion of a decade that saw 21 movies in the same storyline leading to the D-Day. Avengers: Endgame went on to create history in world cinema and the euphoria around it still leaves an effect on every Marvel project that follows.

The obvious question one would have right now, that it’s been couple of years to the release of Avengers: Endgame would be, what’s the future? Will the Avengers assemble again? Well, Marvel boss Kevin Feige is here to break hearts and is not even using soft words to do it

Yes, you read that right. Kevin Feige in a very bold and confident manner has called Endgame ‘the final Avengers movie.” The mogul is talking about the future and how he doesn’t see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble as of now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screengeek, Kevin Feige appeared on the episode of Marvel Studios Assembled series on Disney+, which is focused on Eternals. While talking about the decision to make the Chloé Zhao directorial and where the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands, he called Avengers: Endgame “the final Avengers movie.”

Kevin Feige in the episode said, “Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their tenth anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we’ve finally completed a 22-movie Infinity Saga.”

Meanwhile, the boss is not dismissing or confirming any theory. He is optimistic for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his sales pitch in Assembled is a proof. “Where do we go from there? Where do we start? What we really wanted to do was two things: start fresh with whole new characters, new storylines, but also go back to some of the deepest richest mythology in all of Marvel Comics…,” He said.

