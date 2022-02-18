After delivering massive blockbuster with Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hollywood actor Tom Holland is once again back on the big screens with latest release, Uncharted. The young lad worked alongside actor Mark Wahlberg in the movie.

For those who are unaware, Tom’s latest release is based on a very popular video game with the same name. The actor is portraying the role of Nathan Drake in the film.

Well, keeping aside Uncharted, did you know that Tom Holland is now quite a skilled bartender too? So, during his recent conversation with SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the actor opened up on working on his film Uncharted the skills that he gained from the same. It is to be noted that Tom was with his co-star Mark Wahlberg during this interview.

While speaking about the skills he learned during his period working on Uncharted, Tom Holland went on to explain that he had to learned the mixology skills (a bartender skill) for one of the scenes in movie. The Spider-Man actor also revealed that he took up a job as a bartender in London to polish his skills.

Talking about the same, Tom said, “For me, one of my favourite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it’s a nice little set-piece in the movie.”

Woah, that’s just amazing!

How would you react the bartender serving you would be Tom Holland? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

