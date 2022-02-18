Advertisement
From starting her career in Disney to becoming one of the best actresses in showbiz, the Euphoria star has come a long way. Recently, she was honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. Even though a nice gesture, fans took to Twitter to criticise the statue while claiming that it looks nothing like the actress.
Advertisement
Now, it is being said that Zendaya will be collaborating with the pop singer and actor Beyonce. Queen B is famous for her record-breaking albums but has also tried her hand in acting. As reported by The Sun, the pair have reportedly entered talks to craft a remake. The Dune actress will be taking up the lead role, while the singer will take on a behind-the-scenes role as a producer.
Trending
According to the source, an insider said, “Imitation Of Life is renowned in the film world because of the issues it tackled — and they seem more relevant than ever right now.” They added. “Everyone wants Zendaya in their films at the moment, but it feels like this could be the movie to take her to the next level and really get some awards buzz.”
“Beyonce has dipped her toe in a few projects, like Disney’s Lion King, voicing the part of lioness Nala. But now she wants a project she can really sink her teeth into, so she is very interested.” the insider continued.
Previously, Zendaya and Beyonce have worked together in the pop queen’s ‘All Night’ music video in 2016 and charmed the fans. It will be exciting to see the two work on the remake of Imitation of Life.
Must Read: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Legal War Continues; Actor Sues Ex-Wife Over Trying To Sell Her Shares In Their French Winery
Advertisement.
Advertisement