Zendaya is reportedly teaming up with Beyonce for the remake of the 1959 film Imitation of Life. Daya has been making a lot of buzz recently, after her appearance as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home and because of her HBO series Euphoria, in which she plays the role of Rue.

From starting her career in Disney to becoming one of the best actresses in showbiz, the Euphoria star has come a long way. Recently, she was honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. Even though a nice gesture, fans took to Twitter to criticise the statue while claiming that it looks nothing like the actress.

Now, it is being said that Zendaya will be collaborating with the pop singer and actor Beyonce. Queen B is famous for her record-breaking albums but has also tried her hand in acting. As reported by The Sun, the pair have reportedly entered talks to craft a remake. The Dune actress will be taking up the lead role, while the singer will take on a behind-the-scenes role as a producer.