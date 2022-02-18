Ryan Reynolds jokes about getting too old to be doing stunts at his age. The actor might be leaning towards getting a stunt double now. Reynolds is known for his roles in comedy and action films such as Free Guy and Red Notice. He is famous for his Deadpool, who has some agile and quick moves in his hands.

Recently, Ryan also gave an update about the third part of his superhero movie. While promoting his upcoming movie, The Adam Project, Reynolds said that Deadpool 3 is coming along while also speaking about the physicality of things in his movies.

While speaking with Variety, Ryan Reynolds said, “I think it’s important to do as much of [the stunt work] yourself as you can, but I’ll step aside when there’s something that’s just too gnarly, and there’s a trained professional ready to go.” He then jokingly said, “You’re not allowed to eat Advil like cereal.”

“Things start to hurt. After I turned 35, being thrown onto cement wasn’t hilarious anymore. It had been upgraded to hell,” Ryan Reynolds added. The Green Lantern actor has a history of doing incredible stunts in a lot of his movies. He has also faced a few injuries because of doing his own stunts with the most serious of these being a couple of broken vertebrae in his neck.

The actor has been making quite a buzz lately due to many reasons, and one of them includes the rumours about Deadpool being in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many people speculate that Ryan will make a cameo in it.

However, recently, he squashed all those rumours and said that he is not in the film. Even though Ryan Reynolds has denied being in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, fans can watch the actor in action in Deadpool 3.

