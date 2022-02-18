Francis Ford Coppola, the director of films like The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and more, has a few things to say about Marvel, and none of them are good. Several filmmakers in the past have criticised the MCU for making the same type of movies over and over again.

Previously, Martin Scorsese expressed his disdain about the same and said that the films made by one of the biggest franchises are not cinema. Though some people agreed with his remarks, many MCU fans think otherwise. Now, Coppola has something to say about the franchise.

While speaking with GQ, Francis Ford Coppola, the acclaimed filmmaker says that the MCU makes the same type of movies and is ruining studio films such as Dune and No Time To Die. “There used to be studio films. Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” he said.

“Even the talented people—you could take Dune, made by Denis Villeneuve, an extremely talented, gifted artist, and you could take No Time to Die, directed by…Gary? Cary Fukunaga—extremely gifted, talented, beautiful artists, and you could take both those movies, and you and I could go and pull the same sequence out of both of them and put them together,” Francis Ford Coppola added while dissing Marvel.

Several people have pointed out the same thing, but the MCU has been expanding its horizons now, especially since the start of Phase 4. Not only has the movie features its first s*x scene but also showed an openly gay superhero in Eternals

Marvel has also stretched its hands to the east in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and included martial arts in the film. Though Francis Ford Coppola isn’t wrong with saying that the films are similar but the films have an element that keeps attracting the viewers more and more.

