Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings has been making the headlines but not because of breaking all records after its global release. An edited video of Ajay Devgn’s movie Jigar has been trending after fans dubbed a clip from it with MCU’s flick.

Recently, it was reported that Simu Liu wants the next Shang-Chi film to be a musical. The actor had a scene in the film where he shows off his singing skills at karaoke. Whether or not that will happen, we do know for sure that fans loved this movie.

Amidst all the buzz that Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings is creating, one thing that has caught the attention of Indian fans is hilarious. Bollywood buffs have found a similarity between the MCU flick and Ajay Devgn’s Jigar, particularly between Shang-Chi and Devgn’s character Raj.

Several videos from Jigar have been trending, which shows Ajay Devgn performing some sort of martial arts. He also appears to be wearing large silver rings on his arms, a lot like Simu’s character from Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings. A YouTube channel ‘ Projekt-A Music’ created the video mashup of Devgn’s clip from Jigar mixed with the sound from the trailer of the Shang-Chi film. Along with the video they wrote, “What if..? Shang-Chi was from our bollywood universe. Our very own indian Shang-Chi Ajay Devgn”

Take a look at the video:

While another video shared by Filter Copy went viral. The video was captioned, “Coming soon at a Panvadi near you, IN 3D.” It showed Ajay Devgn in a scene from Jigar, shooting a red liquid out of his hands. After checking the comments section, the video seemed to be a dig at his endorsement for a pan masala brand.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilterCopy (@filtercopy)

The comment section was flooded with hilarious reactions. One Instagram user wrote, “Vimal Chi and the legends of ten vimal packets” and another user wrote, “Zubaan kesari now haath kesari”. While one more wrote, “Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Vimal Packets.”

Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and along with Simu Liu, it stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

