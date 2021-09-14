Advertisement

Friends Reunion had to be the most memorable thing to happen in 2021 for the show’s fans. Even before the release, everyone knew that the cast would be sharing inside details from the 90’s sitcom. However, when David Schwimmer confessed having a crush on Jennifer Aniston and vice versa, fans went crazy and a few days after the reunion special, reports started circulating that the former co-stars are actually in love.

The fans had forever wished that Ross and Rachel should actually date as their on-and-off relationship in the original show was loved by everyone. However, the Morning Show star has now debunked every rumour.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Aniston said, “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother! But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true.”

Previously, both Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s representative had denied their romantic relationship but after Aniston’s confirmation many ‘Friends’ fans will be heartbroken.

On the reunion special, the former co-stars talked ‘crushing hard’ on each other, David shared, “The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” he explained, “It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary.”

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston revealed she had spoken to David about their possible first kiss, and said, “‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer is gearing for the second season of the Apple TV series, The Morning Show along with Reese Witherspoon.

