Advertisement

Robert Pattinson, without a doubt, made a place in the hearts of millions across the globe as Edward Cullen from the Twilight Saga. From the first instalment (Twilight released in 2008) to the last (Breaking Dawn: Part 2 released in 2012), Robert essayed the role of the 100+-year-old vampire who is hell-bent on preserving the humanity of his 17-year-old girlfriend.

Today, we bring you an interesting trivia about the actor and this career-defining role he played. Did you know, he was almost fired from the part? Shocked? Well, so was the actor when his agent came on sets to deliver the news. Wondering why he was about to face the axe and what he did to keep the role? Well, the juice is all below.

Advertisement

In a 2017 interview with Howard Stern, actor Robert Pattinson explained in detail why he almost got fired from Twilight. The Batman actor, while talking about his approach to the dynamic between Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan, said, “I always just thought at the time — I was, like, 21 — if you’re going into a relationship with someone, the way to make it really intense is if you can barely talk to each other, you can barely touch each other, and just be kind of incredibly serious all the time.”

Continuing further, Robert Pattinson said, “I mean, it’s kind of like what teenage relationships are and that’s what makes it sort of feel like that. But, everyone kind of wanted it to be, like, mo, they should be happy and having fun, that’s what people want, that’s the teen romance thing.”

When host Howard stern asked if he “wanted it brooding a little bit,” Pattinson replied, “Yeah, and now the whole series is known like a brooding thing.” The actor even revealed that the producers gave him a copy of Stephenie Meyers’ book where they had highlighted “every single instance where my character smiled.” Pattinson, on the other hand, said he used a different colour to highlight “all the times when he frowns.”

The actor added that things escalated to such a point that his agents had to step in for an intervention of sorts. Talking about it, Robert Pattinson said, “I thought I was pretty safe, and they flew up and there were like, ‘Yeah, you have to do the opposite of what you’re doing now or you’re going to get fired today.’”

When Stern asked him “how did you hold your ground,” Robert Pattinson said, “I didn’t.” As he laughed, The Batman actor added, “I came back after lunch and I was like, ‘Hiiii (in a very high-pitched and peppy voice)! I wanna keep my job!’”

The Tenet actor concluded the conversation, about almost being fired from Twilight, by saying that now when he looks back he sees where he went wrong. The actor said, “I was probably going a little bit too miserable and (in the end) there was some kind of compromise made.” Check out the conversation here:

Can you imagine anyone other than Robert Pattinson as Twilight’s Edward Cullen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting trivia.

Must Read: Aspirants’ ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ Sunny Hinduja Welcomes Home Mercedes’ Luxurious Car

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube